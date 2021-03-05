Police 'extremely concerned' for missing Ipswich woman Sarah Field

Published: 5:51 PM March 5, 2021 Updated: 5:56 PM March 5, 2021

Sarah Field, from Ipswich, has been reported missing to Suffolk police - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a missing 50-year-old woman from Ipswich.

Sarah Field was reported missing from the town on Friday, March 5, having not been heard from since 8pm the previous evening.

Volunteers from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) are involved in a search for her.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the force are "extremely concerned" for her welfare and appealed for anyone with knowledge of her disappearance to get in touch.

She is described as white, 5ft 7in tall and of a slim build, with long, straight red hair. It is believed she was wearing a white Puffa coat with black fur on the hood at the time of her disappearance.

It is understood she is on foot.

Those with information are asked to contact police on 101, or in an emergency 999, quoting reference 103 of March 5.