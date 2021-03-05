News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Missing Ipswich woman Sarah Field has been found 'alive and well'

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 5:51 PM March 5, 2021    Updated: 4:36 PM March 6, 2021
Sarah Field, from Ipswich, has been reported missing to Suffolk police - Credit: Suffolk police

The search is over for missing Ipswich woman Sarah Field who has been found "alive and well".

The 50-year-old was reported missing from the town on Friday, March 5, having not been heard from since 8pm the previous evening.

Volunteers from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) were involved in a search for her.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police had said the force were "extremely concerned" for her welfare and appealed for anyone with knowledge of her disappearance to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said she has now been found and thanked any members of the public who called in with information.


