Police appeal after girl, 12, reported missing from Ipswich

Sasha Reid, 12, has been reported missing from Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police/supplied by the family

A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing from Ipswich.

Sasha Reid was last seen at about 9am on Monday in the St Catherine's Court area in the town.

Sasha has been described by Suffolk police as 5ft 6ins tall, with brown hair above shoulder length.

She was last seen wearing a beige crop top, black cycling shorts, a black Nike coat and black Nike trainers.

Sasha is known to frequent the Ipswich town centre area and anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.