Police concerned for welfare of missing 12-year-old girl from Ipswich

Sasha Reid has been reported missing from Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing for information to trace a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Ipswich.

Sasha Reid was last seen in St Catherine’s Court at 4.30pm on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

She is described as mixed race, 5ft 2ins tall, of a medium build with dark shoulder length brown curly hair with blonde highlights.

Sasha was last seen wearing denim shorts, a blue vest, a black Nike coat and black Nike Air Force trainers.

Anyone with information related to Sasha's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.



