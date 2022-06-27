News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police concerned for welfare of missing 12-year-old girl from Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:00 AM June 27, 2022
Sasha Reid has been reported missing from Ipswich

Sasha Reid has been reported missing from Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing for information to trace a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Ipswich.

Sasha Reid was last seen in St Catherine’s Court at 4.30pm on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

She is described as  mixed race, 5ft 2ins tall, of a medium build with dark shoulder length brown curly hair with blonde highlights.

Sasha was last seen wearing denim shorts, a blue vest, a black Nike coat and black Nike Air Force trainers. 

Anyone with information related to Sasha's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.


