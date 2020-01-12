E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
LOOK: 50 sausage dogs go for a walk in Christchurch Park

PUBLISHED: 20:00 12 January 2020

More than 20 dog owners wrapped up warm for a walk through Christchurch Park Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

More than 20 dog owners wrapped up warm for a walk through Christchurch Park Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

A sudden downpour didn't dampen the moods of dog walkers in Ipswich on the first Dachshund walk of the year.

Enya Perry, organiser of the Ipswich Sausage Dog Walks Picture: ELLA WILKINSONEnya Perry, organiser of the Ipswich Sausage Dog Walks Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

The monthly walks, organised by Enya Perry, are a chance for dog owners to socialise and for their pets to meet some other furry friends.

Almost 50 sausage dogs brought their owners to Christchurch Mansion before setting off through the park on a bright January day, having narrowly missed a sudden rain shower in the morning.

Abbie Mongan also came along to let her Dachshund play with the other dogs Picture: ELLA WILKINSONAbbie Mongan also came along to let her Dachshund play with the other dogs Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Ms Perry also organised the inaugural Ipswich Dachshund pub event, hosted by the Station Hotel in October last year, raising hundreds of pounds for charities supporting sausage dogs suffering with invertebral disc disease (IVDD).

Suffolk also has the annual Southwold Sausage Walk, started in 2017, which sees hundreds of the dogs trot along the town's beach with their owners. The next Southwold walk is expected to take place on January 25.

