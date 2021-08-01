Gallery
60 sausage dogs enjoy picnic in Ipswich's Christchurch Park
- Credit: Denise Bradley
An Ipswich Hospital nurse held her first sausage dog picnic in Christchurch Park.
Kitty Brandon's miniature dachshund Eevee "changed her life" - so she wanted to share that experience with others.
A total of 60 sausage dogs came along on Sunday to the picnic, although Eevee - an Instagram star with 17,000 followers - could not make it along herself.
"It went really well," Ms Brandon said. "It was a very good success."
She also wanted to raise money for Ipswich-based Dogs Squad, which supports people with learning disabilities and looks after people's dogs.
Though she has not been able to count up the money yet, Ms Brandon thinks they raised a lot of funds for the worthy cause.
Christchurch Park's Upper Bowling Green has been home to Dogs Squad, where the sausage dog picnic has been held, since 2020.
The site was revamped by Lisa Correll, who turned it into a dog creche.
For more on the Dogs Squad, visit https://thedogssquad.com
