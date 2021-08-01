News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
60 sausage dogs enjoy picnic in Ipswich's Christchurch Park

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:35 PM August 1, 2021    Updated: 5:21 PM August 1, 2021
Instagram dog star Eevee, with her owner Kitty Brandon, who invited local sausage dogs to a picnic,

Instagram dog star Eevee, with her owner Kitty Brandon, who invited local sausage dogs to a picnic - Credit: Denise Bradley

An Ipswich Hospital nurse held her first sausage dog picnic in Christchurch Park. 

Kitty Brandon's miniature dachshund Eevee "changed her life" - so she wanted to share that experience with others. 

A total of 60 sausage dogs came along on Sunday to the picnic, although Eevee - an Instagram star with 17,000 followers - could not make it along herself.

Instagram dog star Eevee who invited local sausage dogs to a picnic, but was unable to attend hersel

Eevee sadly could not attend the Christchurch Park picnic herself - Credit: Denise Bradley

"It went really well," Ms Brandon said. "It was a very good success."

Local sausage dogs and their owners gather together for a picnic invited by Instagram dog star Eevee

Lots of people attended the sausage dogs' picnic at Christchurch Park - Credit: Denise Bradley

She also wanted to raise money for Ipswich-based Dogs Squad, which supports people with learning disabilities and looks after people's dogs.

Barbara Black with 14-year-old Hattie, at the sausage dogs picnic at Christchurch Park. Picture: DEN

Barbara Black with 14-year-old Hattie, at the sausage dogs picnic at Christchurch Park - Credit: Denise Bradley

Though she has not been able to count up the money yet, Ms Brandon thinks they raised a lot of funds for the worthy cause. 

Maizie, 17-months-old, at the sausage dogs picnic at Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Maizie, 17 months old, at the sausage dogs' picnic at Christchurch Park - Credit: Denise Bradley

Christchurch Park's Upper Bowling Green has been home to Dogs Squad, where the sausage dog picnic has been held, since 2020. 

Three-months-old Glitch plays in the grass at the sausage dogs picnic, at Christchurch Park. Picture

Three-month-old Glitch plays in the grass at the sausage dogs' picnic - Credit: Denise Bradley

The site was revamped by Lisa Correll, who turned it into a dog creche. 

For more on the Dogs Squad, visit https://thedogssquad.com

