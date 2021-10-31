WATCH: Sausage dogs in Halloween costumes in Ipswich's Christchurch Park

Video

Mo Warren with Brandy

Sausage dogs have dressed up for Halloween in Ipswich's Christchurch Park.

Ipswich Sausage Dog Walks met up again in Christchurch Park on Sunday, October 31 to show off around 30 of their Dachshunds.

Armani Jarrett and Teri Preston with Ruby

Enya Perry, organiser of the Ipswich Sausage Dog Walks, and owner of Luna, said: "We have been doing it for three or four years on the first Sunday of every month.

Dressed as a magiciaan, a sausage dog looks out at Christchurch Park

"We sometimes delay like today if there's Halloween so we can dress them up.

A group of sausage dog enthusiasts walking in Christchurch Park, Ipswich.

"It's like a cult now with sausage dogs. Everyone's got them and we're a little bit of a pack."

Organiser Enya Perry with her dog Luna

The group hopes to return in December when they will be dressing up their dogs in Christmas jumpers for a few hours' walk.

Reece Johnson and Georgie Fryatt with Spencer and Nelly.

To keep up to date with the latest news search Facebook for Ipswich Sausage Dog Walks.

Rowan and Molly with their dogs

Rowan and Molly with their dogs, who were dressed in their finest Halloween costumes




