Video
WATCH: Sausage dogs in Halloween costumes in Ipswich's Christchurch Park
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Sausage dogs have dressed up for Halloween in Ipswich's Christchurch Park.
Ipswich Sausage Dog Walks met up again in Christchurch Park on Sunday, October 31 to show off around 30 of their Dachshunds.
Enya Perry, organiser of the Ipswich Sausage Dog Walks, and owner of Luna, said: "We have been doing it for three or four years on the first Sunday of every month.
"We sometimes delay like today if there's Halloween so we can dress them up.
"It's like a cult now with sausage dogs. Everyone's got them and we're a little bit of a pack."
The group hopes to return in December when they will be dressing up their dogs in Christmas jumpers for a few hours' walk.
To keep up to date with the latest news search Facebook for Ipswich Sausage Dog Walks.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested after controlled explosion on suspect package at Stansted Airport
- 2 Ipswich Town coach Kieron Dyer needs liver transplant after rare disease diagnosis
- 3 Derelict water tower in Rushmere St Andrew to be converted into a house
- 4 Jailed in October: The Suffolk criminals locked up this month
- 5 How Suffolk's current Covid figures compare to November 2020 lockdown
- 6 Man, 60, caught with more than 18,000 indecent images of children
- 7 A14 closed near Ipswich after car flips onto roof
- 8 Northgate School teacher's art snapped up in Felixstowe exhibition
- 9 Scout leader climbs Helvellyn after dropping seven stone in one year
- 10 'Fish are relaxing' – Childhood dream fulfilled by Ipswich marine store