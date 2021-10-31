News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
WATCH: Sausage dogs in Halloween costumes in Ipswich's Christchurch Park

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:30 PM October 31, 2021
Sausage dogs were dressed in their finest halloween costumes for a special walk in Christchurch Park

Mo Warren with Brandy, who were both dressed in their finest Halloween costumes for a special walk at Christchurch Park, Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sausage dogs have dressed up for Halloween in Ipswich's Christchurch Park. 

Ipswich Sausage Dog Walks met up again in Christchurch Park on Sunday, October 31 to show off around 30 of their Dachshunds. 

Armani Jarrett and Teri Preston with Ruby at Christchurch Park, Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Enya Perry, organiser of the Ipswich Sausage Dog Walks, and owner of Luna, said: "We have been doing it for three or four years on the first Sunday of every month.

Dressed as a magiciaan, a sausage dog looks out at Christchurch Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We sometimes delay like today if there's Halloween so we can dress them up. 

A group of sausage dog enthusiasts walking in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"It's like a cult now with sausage dogs. Everyone's got them and we're a little bit of a pack."

Organiser Enya Perry with her dog Luna in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The group hopes to return in December when they will be dressing up their dogs in Christmas jumpers for a few hours' walk. 

Reece Johnson and Georgie Fryatt with Spencer and Nelly. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

To keep up to date with the latest news search Facebook for Ipswich Sausage Dog Walks. 

Rowan and Molly with their dogs at Christchurch Park, Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rowan and Molly with their dogs, who were dressed in their finest Halloween costumes for a special walk at Christchurch Park, Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


