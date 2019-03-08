Partly Cloudy

Scaffolding up - but not for restoring Ipswich's former main post office

PUBLISHED: 14:15 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 04 July 2019

Scaffolding going up at Barclays Bank in Ipswich. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Scaffolding has started going up in The Walk near Ipswich Cornhill - but although it is up against the former central post office in the town this is not connected with its long-awaited restoration work.

This scaffolding is to allow roofers to get on to Barclays Bank to fix a few problems there - and it is not expected to last more than a few weeks.

Work on the former post office, officially known as Number One Cornhill, is due to start in the autumn and is expected to take nine months.

The borough - which now owns the building - agreed earlier this year to carry out a major restoration programme on it while there are no tenants.

This work is due to start in the autumn and is expected to take nine months. The council is currently inviting contractors to tender for the for restoration and say how much it is likely to cost - and is hoping to find tenants for the building once it is restored to its original condition in the middle of next year.

