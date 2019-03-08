Scaffolding up - but not for restoring Ipswich's former main post office

Scaffolding going up at Barclays Bank in Ipswich.

Scaffolding has started going up in The Walk near Ipswich Cornhill - but although it is up against the former central post office in the town this is not connected with its long-awaited restoration work.

This scaffolding is to allow roofers to get on to Barclays Bank to fix a few problems there - and it is not expected to last more than a few weeks.

Work on the former post office, officially known as Number One Cornhill, is due to start in the autumn and is expected to take nine months.

The borough - which now owns the building - agreed earlier this year to carry out a major restoration programme on it while there are no tenants.

