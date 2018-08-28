Snow

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

PUBLISHED: 21:14 22 January 2019

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Caretakers found two dead chickens and another wounded after teenagers broke into primary school grounds.

Castle Hill Primary School in Ipswich was broken into over the weekend of January 19-20.

Suffolk Constabulary is currently investigating the crime, in which three teenagers were seen jumping over a fence into the school ground and breaking into its sheds.

During the break-in, the school’s chickens were released.

While two were found alive and unharmed, a further couple were found dead, another chicken had sustained a wound on her back and two are still missing.

The school’s principal Gemma Andrews was saddened by the event and its impact on her pupils.

She said: “As you can imagine this is very distressing and has been explained in an age appropriate way to our children today.

“Can I please ask that, as a community, we are vigilant as to people entering our site and if you hear anything please report it to the police.”

The school has sent CCTV footage of the teenagers to Suffolk police, who will be launching an investigation.

