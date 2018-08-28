Sunny

What are the school and college holiday dates for 2019 in Suffolk and north Essex?

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 December 2018

Visitors enjoying the summer heatwave in Felixstowe in 2018. Are you starting to plan next year's holidays? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors enjoying the summer heatwave in Felixstowe in 2018. Are you starting to plan next year's holidays? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Most school holiday dates will be the same in Suffolk and Essex in 2019 - but the autumn half term are set to fall in a different week.

If you are looking to book holidays, you will need to check school holiday dates - and college dates too if you have older students in your family.

Even if you don’t have school-age children, though, you may want to plan trips away at a different time, to avoid the crowds and often to get a cheaper rate, so it is still useful to know when holidays fall.

As families with children know to their cost, travel during school holiday periods tends to be at a premium.

So when are the 2019 holiday dates planned for schools and colleges in the area?

School holidays in 2019

The general dates for Suffolk and Essex are given below. It is important to check with your school before booking any holidays, though, because holiday dates and non-pupil days can vary.

Individual schools which are especially likely to have different dates include academies, free schools and foundations.

Spring half term: Monday, February 18 to Friday, February 22.

Easter holiday: Monday, April 8 to Easter Monday bank holiday, April 22.

May half term: Monday, May 27 (late May bank holiday) to Friday, May 31.

Summer holiday: Thursday, July 25 to Friday, August 30. However, Monday, September 2 and Tuesday, September 3 are recommended non-pupil days in Suffolk, so these will be added on to the end of the holiday for many schools, meaning the first day back is not until September 4.

Autumn half term: Monday, October 21 to Friday, October 25 in Suffolk, but in Essex it is the following week, Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1.

Christmas holiday: Friday, December 20 to Friday, January 3, 2020.

College holidays in 2019

Dates for specific courses will vary, so it is important to check with your college before booking trips away.

West Suffolk College: Spring half term, Monday, February 18 to Friday, February 22. Easter holiday, Monday, April 8 to Easter Monday bank holiday, April 22. The summer holiday starts on Friday, June 28. Dates for the 2019/20 academic year are not yet available.

Suffolk New College: Spring half term, Monday, February 18 to Friday, February 22. Easter holiday, Friday, April 5 to Easter Monday bank holiday, April 22. May half term: Monday, May 27 (late May bank holiday) to Friday, May 31. The summer holiday starts on Monday, July 1 and is expected to end on Friday, August 30 for most students. However, enrolment will start from August 22. Dates for the 2019/20 academic year are not yet confirmed, but proposed dates are: Autumn half term, Monday, October 21 to Friday, October 25 and Christmas holiday: Monday, December 23 to Friday, January 3.

Easton and Otley College, further education dates: Spring half term, Monday, February 18 to Friday, February 22. Easter holiday, Monday, April 8 to Easter Monday bank holiday, April 22. The summer holiday starts on Monday, June 24. Dates for the 2019/20 academic year are not yet available.

Colchester Institute, further education dates: Spring half term, Monday, February 18 to Friday, February 22. Easter holiday, Monday, April 8 to Easter Monday bank holiday, April 22. Summer holiday, Wednesday, June 26 to Tuesday, September 3. Half term: Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1. Christmas holiday: Monday, December 23 to Friday, January 3, 2020.

