Chantry Academy warn of potential planned fight

PUBLISHED: 14:08 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 10 May 2019

Principal of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Parents in Ipswich have been advised to make sure they know where their children are on Saturday - after a school was made aware of a planned brawl between youngsters that may put their children "at risk".

Chantry Academy, in Mallard Way, posted an alert on its Facebook page and Twitter feed today, Friday May 10, urging parents to keep an eye on their children after seeing reports of a potential fight being planned among youngsters in the town on social media.

Craig D'Cunha, principal of Chantry Academy, said he did not want to scare parents, but wanted to make them aware.

He said: "We wanted to make parents aware without causing panic.

"It's that balance, making sure parents are aware without causing alarm.

"It could of course be erroneous information and we don't want to add any glamour to it.

"We have to make sure that the kids are safe."

