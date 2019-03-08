Gallery

Dad ‘overwhelmed’ as town paints itself red for little Roo

Residents from Hadleigh in Suffolk wore red on Friday, March 29 to raise money for Roonagh O'Halloran Picture: Submitted Archant

The community in Hadliegh has come together to show its support for a one-year-old who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Today is little Roonagh Faith O’Halloran’s first birthday and school pupils, shop staff and office workers in the town wore ‘Red for Roo’ as a way of raising money to help her family.

Roonagh’s dad, Michael O’Halloran, who posted his own Facebook pictures of his little girl playing with a balloon on her birthday, said: “I am looking forward to seeing all the photos, we are completely overwhelmed by all the support.”

Included in the ‘Wear Red for Roo’ gallery are pictures from Hadleigh and across Suffolk, showing how much Roo’s story has captured people’s hearts. Everyone taking part was asked to donate £1.

Michael and partner Emma have faced a series of heartbreaking dramas since the birth of their beautiful daughter in March 2018.

Little Roo was born prematurely at 27 weeks weighing only 1lb 7oz, she was treated for chronic lung disease and a congenital heart defect and underwent surgery at the end of 2018.

Though the operation looked to be a success, Roo’s health deteriorated earlier this year and her parents were given the heartbreaking news that their little girl had a malignant tumour on her liver.

Children at schools in Hadleigh have been wearing red to raise money for little Roo Picture: Contributed

Earlier this week Roo’s Auntie Rhiannon Grimsey said; “There’s been so much support and it all helps with the cost of travel and other things. “Obviously neither of the parents are able to work at the moment. They are given accommodation at Addenbrooke’s but they still have to run a house at home and Emma has other children living back at home.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone. What you’re doing to help Emma, Mikey and Roo is incredible!”