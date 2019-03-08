Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Gallery

Dad ‘overwhelmed’ as town paints itself red for little Roo

PUBLISHED: 16:14 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 29 March 2019

Residents from Hadleigh in Suffolk wore red on Friday, March 29 to raise money for Roonagh O'Halloran Picture: Submitted

Residents from Hadleigh in Suffolk wore red on Friday, March 29 to raise money for Roonagh O'Halloran Picture: Submitted

Archant

The community in Hadliegh has come together to show its support for a one-year-old who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Today is little Roonagh Faith O’Halloran’s first birthday and school pupils, shop staff and office workers in the town wore ‘Red for Roo’ as a way of raising money to help her family.

Roonagh’s dad, Michael O’Halloran, who posted his own Facebook pictures of his little girl playing with a balloon on her birthday, said: “I am looking forward to seeing all the photos, we are completely overwhelmed by all the support.”

Included in the ‘Wear Red for Roo’ gallery are pictures from Hadleigh and across Suffolk, showing how much Roo’s story has captured people’s hearts. Everyone taking part was asked to donate £1.

Michael and partner Emma have faced a series of heartbreaking dramas since the birth of their beautiful daughter in March 2018.

Little Roo was born prematurely at 27 weeks weighing only 1lb 7oz, she was treated for chronic lung disease and a congenital heart defect and underwent surgery at the end of 2018.

Though the operation looked to be a success, Roo’s health deteriorated earlier this year and her parents were given the heartbreaking news that their little girl had a malignant tumour on her liver.

Children at schools in Hadleigh have been wearing red to raise money for little Roo Picture: ContributedChildren at schools in Hadleigh have been wearing red to raise money for little Roo Picture: Contributed

You can read more about the story behind Wear Red for Roo here.

Earlier this week Roo’s Auntie Rhiannon Grimsey said; “There’s been so much support and it all helps with the cost of travel and other things. “Obviously neither of the parents are able to work at the moment. They are given accommodation at Addenbrooke’s but they still have to run a house at home and Emma has other children living back at home.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone. What you’re doing to help Emma, Mikey and Roo is incredible!”

There are lots of beautiful pictures in the 'Wear Red for Roo gallery' Picture: ContributedThere are lots of beautiful pictures in the 'Wear Red for Roo gallery' Picture: Contributed

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Boys aged 15 found with ‘zombie killer’ knife, sword and drugs outside shop

Hawthorn Drive shopping area Picture: ARCHANT

Greenfinch Avenue reopened after member of public on roof

Police were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Boys aged 15 found with ‘zombie killer’ knife, sword and drugs outside shop

Hawthorn Drive shopping area Picture: ARCHANT

Greenfinch Avenue reopened after member of public on roof

Police were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

The Boot Room: Selection decisions and handling Bowen ahead of Ipswich Town v Hull City

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson look ahead to Ipswich Town's clash with Hull City.

AFC Sudbury facing tough challenge against side they beat 8-2 earlier in the season!

Sudbury boss Mark Morsley Picture : RICHARD MARSHAM

‘There’s a hell of a chance he’ll play a lot of games... but time remains undefeated’ - Lambert on Chambers

Luke Chambers still believes there is plenty to be positive about at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Dad ‘overwhelmed’ as town paints itself red for little Roo

Residents from Hadleigh in Suffolk wore red on Friday, March 29 to raise money for Roonagh O'Halloran Picture: Submitted

Brave taxi driver, 76, thwarts burglars by grabbing wheel of their getaway van

Police want to speak to anyone that saw the white Volkswagen Caddy van in Mill Street, Polstead, on March 23 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists