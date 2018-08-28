Overcast

Children in Need 2018: Fundraising gets underway across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 09:18 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:26 16 November 2018

Staff from the Otley student services team are backing this year's Children in Need campaign Picture: JOHN NICE

Staff from the Otley student services team are backing this year’s Children in Need campaign Picture: JOHN NICE

Archant

Staff, students and businesses from across the region have begun their fundraising for Children in Need which takes place today.

Joshua Harper Joshua has raised over £1000 with his fundraising for Children in Need. Picture: RACHEL EDGEJoshua Harper Joshua has raised over £1000 with his fundraising for Children in Need. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Thousands of pounds will be raised for the event whose theme this year is ‘Do Your Thing’.

Easton and Otley College

Staff from Easton and Otley College have been bringing their teddies to work to help raise money for Children in Need which takes place today.

Ryan Crisp and his teddy Ed who he has brought to work for Children in Need Picture: JOHN NICERyan Crisp and his teddy Ed who he has brought to work for Children in Need Picture: JOHN NICE

Staff from the student services team have been bringing in their cuddly companions as part of the college’s backing of the nationwide fundraiser.

As well as bringing in teddies students will be studying in style as part of a ‘wear a onesie’ day which will also be held today.

Student services manager, Belinda Deacon, said: “It’s great to take part in Children in Need. It raises so much money for a wide variety of important campaigns and we are always delighted to do our bit.”

Students on the college’s Norfolk campus will also be bringing teddies to work with a cake sale also being heled to raised money.

One teddy has his ears checked Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTREOne teddy has his ears checked Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTRE

Shotley County Primary School

Five-year-old Joshua Harper from Shotley Gate has raised over £1,000 by running twenty miles. Tonight he will be taking part in the Children in Need special at Norwich Castle.

Find out more about Joshua’s running challenge.

Heath Primary School, Kesgrave

Classes at the school are having a ‘Danceathon’ to raise money with each class taking it in turn to bust a move.

Youngsters are also coming to school dressed in their sports clothes or as a famous sports person.

Hearing Care Centre, Ipswich

Staff at The Hearing Care Centre have been bringing their childhood teddies to work, while encouraging members of the public to make £1 donations to Children in Need.

Pictures show the team’s teddies hard at work at the practice on Upper Brook Street in Ipswich – carrying out earwax removal, having hearing tests and taking calls on the service desk.

Find out more about Take Your Teddy to Work Day

Are you ‘doing your thing’ for Children in Need this year? Let us know what you are up to and send us some pictures to newsroom@archant.co.uk

Three-car crash on A14 causes three miles of traffic

09:27 Jake Foxford
Over three miles of traffic along the A14 and Orwell Bridge have formed after one lane of traffic became blocked near the Copdock interchange. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A three-car collision between the Copdock roundabout and Wherstead caused three miles of traffic jams on the A14, just outside Ipswich.

Video Meet Basil - the dog charged with helping dental patients feel more relaxed

07:00 David Vincent
Basil the dog is helping patients at dental clinics in Suffolk Picture: RACHEL EDGE

It is a new concept in dental care and it is being introduced at Suffolk dental surgeries.

Kesgrave pupils achieve success in nationwide search for next generation of top engineers

07:00 Will Jefford,
Ewan Aleey (left) and Nathan Telford will use the scholarship to get work experience with top companies. Picture: KESGRAVE HIGH SCHOOL

Two Kesgrave High School students have been accepted onto a prestigious national engineering scholarship after taking part in a rigorous application process.

Milkmen are back! Demand for doorstep pints sees return of 1960s-style deliverers

06:58 Andrew Papworth
Gavin has been a milkman for most of his life. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

They were a mainstay of 1950s and 60s Britain who, in the days before 24-hour convenience stores and online shopping, provided an unrivalled doorstep service.

More crashes result in serious injury, but death toll down over last year

05:30 Tom Potter
Detective Inspector Chris Hinitt, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team PICTURE: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK POLICE

More people have been seriously hurt on Suffolk roads over the last 12 months  than in each of the five previous years, according to government figures.

Poll Citizens Advice “dismayed” by county council proposals to cut funding

05:30 Michael Steward
Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

The Citizens Advice network in Suffolk says it is “dismayed” by council proposals to end its funding support across the county.

Abberton social farmer wins latest Community Hero award

47 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Open 365 days a year as a working farm, the team also go off-site with animals to work with those living with dementia, learning difficulties and physical and mental health problems. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A farm in Essex is using their animals and practices therapeutically, helping those with dementia and learning disabilities to make a difference in their community.

Children in Need 2018: Fundraising gets underway across Suffolk

09:18 Katy Sandalls

09:18 Katy Sandalls
Staff from the Otley student services team are backing this year's Children in Need campaign Picture: JOHN NICE

Staff, students and businesses from across the region have begun their fundraising for Children in Need which takes place today.

Plan to turn around Suffolk special education needs provision revealed

08:56 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Judith Mobbs, assistant director for SEND and skills at Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

A programme to turn around Suffolk’s special education needs (SEN) provision has been outlined – with an “innovative” pilot set to spearhead the measures.

Details announced for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

08:40 Jake Foxford
Ipswich Christmas Lights Switch on from Cornhill Square.Picture:NIGE BROWN

The new-look Cornhill will host thousands of people next week for the Ipswich Town Hall Christmas lights switch on.

