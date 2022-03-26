Easter Vespa ride out and raffle in support of Chantry mum with cancer

Ipswich Cog-9 is a club for scooter enthusiasts that holds a charity ride out every Easter bank holiday - Credit: Howard Garnham

Scooters, bikes and cars are welcome to join a Good Friday Easter ride out in support of a Chantry mum with cancer.

Ipswich Cog-9 Scooter Club holds annual ride outs to celebrate the Easter holiday - often combining the scooter trip with a delivery of Easter eggs to Ipswich Hospital and a raffle to raise money for a good cause.

But while the pandemic has made keeping up the tradition a challenge, a group of Vespa riders will be revving up on April 15 to raise money for a Chantry mum with a rare type of cancer.

Chantelle Kaderi, 34, found out the lump in her leg was myxoid liposarcoma just before Christmas 2021 and has been undergoing gruelling radiotherapy treatments ever since.

An operation to remove a 19.5cm tumour in her thigh has been scheduled, but the mum-of-three says her family has been struggling to manage the cost of her travel for treatment.

A fundraiser has been started for an Ipswich mum-of-three who has a rare form of cancer - Credit: Chantelle Kaderi

After seeing her story and fundraising efforts on social media, Ipswich Cog-9 wanted to find a way to help.

Howard Garnham, one of the leaders of the scooter enthusiasts, said: "We normally do an Easter run annually but obviously Covid tripped up a couple of years of that.

"We normally meet in Ipswich somewhere and then collect Easter eggs and raise money through a raffle for the Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals' children's ward.

"Ipswich Cog-9 is a small Vespa club that's been going for about 10 years now, and one of our group, Kenny, said he'd seen lady's plight and we were happy to help.

"We've been talking to arrange for Chantelle and her family to join us, before her operation which is a few days later.

"In raffles before we've raised £175 so I'm hoping to get more than £200 this time.

"We'll hopefully still get to pop into the hospital and get some Easter eggs for them - though with Covid, I know some hospitals prefer money at the moment, so that's not set in stone."

The riders are set to meet at 10am on April 15 at The Shannon at Bucklesham and will be riding to Cult Café on Ipswich marina.