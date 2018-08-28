Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Church is packed for annual Christmas lunch

PUBLISHED: 20:14 25 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:19 25 December 2018

People attending the Jam Community Pot's Christmas lunch. Picture: RUSSELL COOK

People attending the Jam Community Pot's Christmas lunch. Picture: RUSSELL COOK

Archant

Festivities got under way in Stowmarket on Christmas Day as the Jam Community Pot hosted its annual Yuletide lunch.

Michelle Frost, second left at the front, and the kitchen volunteers and staff at the Jam Community Pot's Christmas lunch. Picture: RUSSELL COOKMichelle Frost, second left at the front, and the kitchen volunteers and staff at the Jam Community Pot's Christmas lunch. Picture: RUSSELL COOK

A total of 112 lonely, isolated and vulnerable people in the community attended the event which was held at the United Reform Church, in Ipswich Street.

And they were treated to a traditional Christmas meal with all the trimmings along with bingo sessions, two choirs and a steel band as part of the entertainment for the day.

There was also a suprise present for those attending funded by the Stowmarket Lions and Jam.

A total of 30 volunteers from drivers to kitchen staff helped with the event which was also attended by the Mayor of Stowmarket Linda Baxter.

People attending the Jam Community Pot's Christmas lunch. Picture: RUSSELL COOKPeople attending the Jam Community Pot's Christmas lunch. Picture: RUSSELL COOK

She said: “This is just a fantastic event for those who are on their own at Christmas as it is the day when they feel lonely. There’s no tablet that will make it feel better but having somewhere where they can come to get good food and company is wonderful.”

Michelle Frost, Jam’s organiser, said it was the fifth year the event had been held and that it involved a great deal of hard work which was all worthwhile.

Most Read

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Girl charged with criminal damage after reports of trouble on housing estate

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Man charged with allegedly carrying machete in town centre

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Days Gone By: First Floor Club was the only place for late-night fun for decades in Ipswich

Radio One DJ Kenny Everett was at the First Floor Club in June 1969. Picture: IAN MCGRATH.

Most Read

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

RAF jet in near-miss with drone over skies of Suffolk

AN RAF Tornado has a near miss with a drone in July this year, it has been revealed Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA Wire

Pair killed in crash near Newmarket are named

Brinkley Road was closed following the collision in Six Mile Bottom Picture: ARCHANT

Newborn baby named after ‘hero’ police duo that rushed couple to hospital

Baby James Daniel. His mother made it to the hospital just 10 minutes before she gave birth thanks to two Essex Police officers Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

What time will your local supermarket close its doors on Christmas Eve?

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Attack of the drones

Passengers at Gatwick airport, on December 21, waiting for their flights following the delays and cancellations brought on by drone sightings near the airfield. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Can you finish these Christmas lyrics?

Test yourself with our Christmas lyric quiz Picture: RACHEL EDGE

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

People of all ages took part in the dip Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 1 - Kevin Beattie

We've been counting down the 12 greatest Ipswich Town players ever in the run-up to Christmas Day
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists