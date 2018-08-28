Church is packed for annual Christmas lunch

People attending the Jam Community Pot's Christmas lunch. Picture: RUSSELL COOK Archant

Festivities got under way in Stowmarket on Christmas Day as the Jam Community Pot hosted its annual Yuletide lunch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michelle Frost, second left at the front, and the kitchen volunteers and staff at the Jam Community Pot's Christmas lunch. Picture: RUSSELL COOK Michelle Frost, second left at the front, and the kitchen volunteers and staff at the Jam Community Pot's Christmas lunch. Picture: RUSSELL COOK

A total of 112 lonely, isolated and vulnerable people in the community attended the event which was held at the United Reform Church, in Ipswich Street.

And they were treated to a traditional Christmas meal with all the trimmings along with bingo sessions, two choirs and a steel band as part of the entertainment for the day.

There was also a suprise present for those attending funded by the Stowmarket Lions and Jam.

A total of 30 volunteers from drivers to kitchen staff helped with the event which was also attended by the Mayor of Stowmarket Linda Baxter.

People attending the Jam Community Pot's Christmas lunch. Picture: RUSSELL COOK People attending the Jam Community Pot's Christmas lunch. Picture: RUSSELL COOK

She said: “This is just a fantastic event for those who are on their own at Christmas as it is the day when they feel lonely. There’s no tablet that will make it feel better but having somewhere where they can come to get good food and company is wonderful.”

Michelle Frost, Jam’s organiser, said it was the fifth year the event had been held and that it involved a great deal of hard work which was all worthwhile.