Alcoholic let himself into an Ipswich pub 23 times and stole wine and spirits

﻿An alcoholic who was given the keys to The Woolpack pub after he was hired to redecorate the premises let himself in at night and stole bottles of alcohol, a court has heard.

Scott Evans entered the pub, in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, in the early hours of the morning on 23 occasions between May and July last year and stole bottles of wine and spirits, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Evans, 52, of St Margaret’s Green, Ipswich, admitted 22 offences of burglary and one of theft.

He was given a 16 month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months and ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work in the community.

He was also given a six month alcohol treatment requirement and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The judge banned him from visiting the Woolpack for three years and from contacting the landlady Marita Hunter-Rodwell. He was also ordered to pay £600 compensation.

Sentencing him Judge David Pugh said the Woolpack had been Evans’ local for 20 years and he had spent around £1,200 a month there.

“It’s clear you have a good relationship with a number of different licensees and you were clearly someone who was trusted,” said the judge.

He said Evans was given a key to the premises in August 2018 while he redecorated the premises but had kept the key.

“When your physical condition got worse and you couldn’t pay for the alcohol your addiction required it occurred to you you had a source for alcohol and the ability to get it.”

Christopher Kerr, prosecuting, said two members of staff had been sleeping upstairs when the burglaries were committed.

The offences were discovered after the landlady viewed CCTV footage in July last year.

He said the landlady of the Woolpack had valued the alcohol stolen by Evans at £2,000 based on its retail value.

In a victim impact statement Ms Hunter-Rodwell said she had known Evans for six years and felt she could completely trust him.

She said that as a result of the offences she no longer felt she could trust people.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee for Evans said her client was an alcoholic and had no previous convictions.

She said he had addressed his alcohol addiction since the offences and had been sober since March 6.

“He has expressed complete and utter remorse,” said Miss Fernandez-Lee.