Pub landlady ‘relieved’ to be marrying her fiancé before guest restrictions

Scott Gray and Wendy Green are getting married in Kersey on Friday, September 25, before more coronavirus restrictions are possibly imposed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Kersey pub landlord is tying the knot with her husband-to-be in one of the final marriage ceremonies before the number of permitted guests is slashed.

Scott Gray and Wendy Green are getting married in Kersey. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Scott Gray and Wendy Green are getting married in Kersey. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wendy Green, who manages The Bell in Kersey, is “relieved” to be marrying her partner Scott Gray on Friday after the couple decided against postponing the ceremony due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple have managed to avoid having to heartbreakingly tell half of their guests they would not be able to attend, with new restrictions coming into force next week.

Wendy said: “It’s been so stressful - you can hardly imagine.

“The wedding was always booked this day and were only going for a small wedding. We’re so lucky to be able to do it.”

The couple, both 58, first met at The Bell and got engaged in November last year.

Wendy and Scott’s wedding had always been planned for the end of September, but the coronavirus crisis left them in doubt over whether they would be able to tie the knot this year.

And with Covid-19 cases rising across the country, they always feared the government could introduce limits on the number of guests they would be allowed to invite.

From Monday, the number of people allowed to attend a wedding will be slashed to 15 from 30 - meaning Wendy and Scott will be able to welcome more of their friends and family to the ceremony.

Wendy said: “Even though we always wanted a quiet, small wedding, it got to last week and we panicked because of Covid.

“We were waiting for the announcement and were so relieved. We had thought for weeks if we should put it off.”

After marrying at St Mary’s Church in Kersey, just metres from the iconic Kersey Splash, the couple will be enjoying their weekend before returning to work on Monday.

With fresh guidelines instructing pubs to close at 10pm, Wendy said there’s “lots of work to do” in order to ensure her business is Covid-secure.

The newly-married couple have not planned a traditional honeymoon given the pandemic and will arrange a holiday in the future - but are just delighted to be able to go ahead with their marriage.

Wendy said: “In lockdown we lost a lot of business. It’s so nice to have that positive at the end of it all.”

