Suffolk landmark's demolition to feature on TV's Scrap Kings

Contractors working on the 14-week project to bring down Anzani House at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL - Credit: Archant

Demolition of one of Suffolk tallest buildings is set to be featured on TV - showing how the landmark property was razed to the ground and what happened to its tons of concrete and fittings.

The work to bulldoze the huge Anzani House office block at Felixstowe is to be shown on the popular Scrap Kings show's new series.

CDC Demolition knocked down six-storey Anzani House on the edge of Felixstowe port last year ready to make way for a new storage and distribution centre.

Anzani House as it used to be Picture: JERRY TURNER - Credit: Archant

The demolition crews stripped the interior of the 1970s-built office block – which until 2008 housed BT staff – before working on dismantling the shell with high-rise specialist equipment plus water-fogging to minimise dust.

Scrap Kings returns to Quest on March 23 and will be on every Tuesday at 9pm.

This explosive series follows the work of demolition, salvage, and waste management experts as they blast, crush and smash their way through a variety of structures which have had their day. But it’s once they're down that the real work begins.

Rubble and mangled metail is all that remains of Anzani House at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL - Credit: Archant

From tower blocks to ships, bridges to Victorian mansions. Every inch of material is removed as every last item has value if you know where to take it and, crucially, when to sell it.

Episode three of the Scrap Kings series will focus on Anzani House and will be aired on Tuesday April 6 at 9pm.

It took 14 weeks to demolish Anzani House in Trinity Avenue.

Contractors had to deal with a mountain of rubble with a huge fleet of lorries going to and fro to remove the smashed concrete and mangled metal from the site.

East Suffolk Council agreed the demolition as Anzani House was said to be in a “poor condition”, which detracted from the entrance to the Port of Felixstowe, and also suffered numerous break-in attempts.

Anzani House has been removed from the Felixstowe skyline Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL - Credit: Archant

At one time there were plans to convert the building into nearly 200 apartments, but after this project was abandoned Maritime Transport Ltd took it on to use the seven-acre site for a distribution and container storage facility along with lorry parking, gatehouse and staff welfare facilities.

Planning documents said the development will provide a "modern, flexible storage and distribution facility" to support the ongoing growth of the Port of Felixstowe.