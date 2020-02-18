E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police close major road for emergency roof repairs

PUBLISHED: 17:45 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:54 18 February 2020

Police cordoned off Scrutton Bland in Ipswich after there were reports of loose roof panels Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A major road in Ipswich town centre has been closed by police while emergency repairs are carried out on a building.

Police have warned motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area of Crown Street, between the junctions of High Street and

Fonnereau Road, while an unsafe roof is fixed on Fitzroy House.

Storm damage to the prominent building, on a busy junction, has left three roof panels loose.

MORE: Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Suffolk police tweeted at 5.30pm to say Crown Street is closed from the direction of St Matthews Street.

They said: "Police are advising motorists and pedestrians in Ipswich to avoid the area of Crown Street, between the junctions of High Street and Fonnereau Road if travelling from the direction of St Matthews St.

"The road is closed, due to an unsafe roof on a business premises."

Rush hour traffic is building in the area, but Suffolk Highways have arrived on site alongside police to help deal with the incident.

Jason Fayers, managing partner at Scrutton Bland which is based in the building, said it suffered storm damage over the weekend.

"We have got some storm damage and are taking appropriate action to make sure that no-one is in danger," he added.

