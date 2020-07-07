Gallery

Days Gone By: Fun on the Waterfront at Ipswich Sea Cadets regatta in 1982

Looking out onto how the docks looked in 1982 during the Sea Cadets' regatta Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Were you a sea cadet as a youngster? Today we recall an Ipswich Sea Cadets regatta in 1982.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The young cadets rowing in time with each other taking part in the regatta Picture: ARCHANT The young cadets rowing in time with each other taking part in the regatta Picture: ARCHANT

The event took place at Ipswich Waterfront, with children demonstrating their skills in rowing, sailing and handling boats.

One of the sailing boats competing in the races Picture: ARCHANT One of the sailing boats competing in the races Picture: ARCHANT

Looking at our photo gallery, you can see how much the Waterfront area has changed over the decades since this event was held.

A fleet of sailing boats out competing during one of the races at the regatta Picture: ARCHANT A fleet of sailing boats out competing during one of the races at the regatta Picture: ARCHANT

Also known as TS Orwell, Ipswich Sea Cadets were founded in 1940, during the Second World War, and are based in Helena Road.

Were you a sea cadet in 1982? Get in touch Picture: ARCHANT Were you a sea cadet in 1982? Get in touch Picture: ARCHANT

The unit trains young people in a wide range of activities including rowing, power boating, canoeing, kayaking and dinghy sailing, as well as land-based activities, helping them to grow in confidence.

Making preparations to their boat whilst their officers watch on Picture: ARCHANT Making preparations to their boat whilst their officers watch on Picture: ARCHANT

Sea Cadets have currently been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and are appealing for donations so they can carry on with their work in the community.

A few of the cadets wave to the photographer before they row out into the docks Picture: ARCHANT A few of the cadets wave to the photographer before they row out into the docks Picture: ARCHANT

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

The sea cadets holding a regatta sailing round Ipswich Docks Picture: ARCHANT The sea cadets holding a regatta sailing round Ipswich Docks Picture: ARCHANT

If you would like to order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

You may also want to watch: