Days Gone By: Fun on the Waterfront at Ipswich Sea Cadets regatta in 1982

PUBLISHED: 14:05 08 July 2020

Looking out onto how the docks looked in 1982 during the Sea Cadets' regatta Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Were you a sea cadet as a youngster? Today we recall an Ipswich Sea Cadets regatta in 1982.

The young cadets rowing in time with each other taking part in the regatta Picture: ARCHANTThe young cadets rowing in time with each other taking part in the regatta Picture: ARCHANT

The event took place at Ipswich Waterfront, with children demonstrating their skills in rowing, sailing and handling boats.

One of the sailing boats competing in the races Picture: ARCHANTOne of the sailing boats competing in the races Picture: ARCHANT

Looking at our photo gallery, you can see how much the Waterfront area has changed over the decades since this event was held.

A fleet of sailing boats out competing during one of the races at the regatta Picture: ARCHANTA fleet of sailing boats out competing during one of the races at the regatta Picture: ARCHANT

Also known as TS Orwell, Ipswich Sea Cadets were founded in 1940, during the Second World War, and are based in Helena Road.

Were you a sea cadet in 1982? Get in touch Picture: ARCHANTWere you a sea cadet in 1982? Get in touch Picture: ARCHANT

The unit trains young people in a wide range of activities including rowing, power boating, canoeing, kayaking and dinghy sailing, as well as land-based activities, helping them to grow in confidence.

Making preparations to their boat whilst their officers watch on Picture: ARCHANTMaking preparations to their boat whilst their officers watch on Picture: ARCHANT

Sea Cadets have currently been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and are appealing for donations so they can carry on with their work in the community.

A few of the cadets wave to the photographer before they row out into the docks Picture: ARCHANTA few of the cadets wave to the photographer before they row out into the docks Picture: ARCHANT

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

The sea cadets holding a regatta sailing round Ipswich Docks Picture: ARCHANTThe sea cadets holding a regatta sailing round Ipswich Docks Picture: ARCHANT

If you would like to order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

