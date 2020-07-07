Days Gone By: Fun on the Waterfront at Ipswich Sea Cadets regatta in 1982
PUBLISHED: 14:05 08 July 2020
Were you a sea cadet as a youngster? Today we recall an Ipswich Sea Cadets regatta in 1982.
The event took place at Ipswich Waterfront, with children demonstrating their skills in rowing, sailing and handling boats.
Looking at our photo gallery, you can see how much the Waterfront area has changed over the decades since this event was held.
Also known as TS Orwell, Ipswich Sea Cadets were founded in 1940, during the Second World War, and are based in Helena Road.
The unit trains young people in a wide range of activities including rowing, power boating, canoeing, kayaking and dinghy sailing, as well as land-based activities, helping them to grow in confidence.
Sea Cadets have currently been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and are appealing for donations so they can carry on with their work in the community.
