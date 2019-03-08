Looking back to sea cadets onboard T.S Orwell in Ipswich in 1987
PUBLISHED: 19:35 02 July 2019
The sea cadets set sail on the T.S Orwell during an exercise in 1987.
During the exercise, a group of youngsters onboard of the T.S Orwell rescued a casualty in a practice exercise.
They manoeuvered the voluntary casualty down the steps of the ship, using a stretcher and ropes to secure the patient.
Some young lads appeared to be having a great time, getting the sailing boat ready to go for a row on the River Orwell.
The boys and girls onboard the rowing boats were all smartly dressed in their cadet uniforms and hats, working as a team on the water.
