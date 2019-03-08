Partly Cloudy

Nostalgia

Looking back to sea cadets onboard T.S Orwell in Ipswich in 1987

PUBLISHED: 19:35 02 July 2019

The sea cadets having a great time on the water in Ipswich 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

The sea cadets having a great time on the water in Ipswich 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The sea cadets set sail on the T.S Orwell during an exercise in 1987.

The sea cadets rowing on the river Orwell in 1987 Picture: ARCHANTThe sea cadets rowing on the river Orwell in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

During the exercise, a group of youngsters onboard of the T.S Orwell rescued a casualty in a practice exercise.

The sea cadets training exercise took place on the river Orwell, were you a member of the sea cadests in 1987? Picture: ARCHANTThe sea cadets training exercise took place on the river Orwell, were you a member of the sea cadests in 1987? Picture: ARCHANT

They manoeuvered the voluntary casualty down the steps of the ship, using a stretcher and ropes to secure the patient.

The sea cadets rowing on the river Orwell in 1987 Picture: ARCHANTThe sea cadets rowing on the river Orwell in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

Some young lads appeared to be having a great time, getting the sailing boat ready to go for a row on the River Orwell.

The young cadets carefully lower the casualty down the steps of a ship in 1987 Picture: ARCHANTThe young cadets carefully lower the casualty down the steps of a ship in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

The boys and girls onboard the rowing boats were all smartly dressed in their cadet uniforms and hats, working as a team on the water.

The cadets took the ropes off the casualty in the exercise on T.S Orwell Picture: ARCHANTThe cadets took the ropes off the casualty in the exercise on T.S Orwell Picture: ARCHANT

■ Were you in the sea cadets in Ipswich 1987? Do you remember rescuing your friend in a practise drill on board the T.S Orwell? Share your memories with us by emailing charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

