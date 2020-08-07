Sea swimmers shake off the Covid blues in new outdoors group
PUBLISHED: 19:00 07 August 2020
Archant
Busy professionals with a lust for adventure have been shaking off the Covid-blues and exploring the Suffolk coast.
The group from Outdoorsy Type Suffolk took the plunge at Felixstowe beach to enjoy a sea swimming session.
Outdoorsy Type Suffolk was set up in June by Helen Dawson and Nicola Last after the period of lockdown left them with a burning desire to be outdoors and connect with people.
As the group came together to take on the turbulent waves and currents of the sea, they were joined by Alexander Ward, an award-winning photographer who moved from Manchester to Ipswich at the tail end of 2019.
Taking his usual candid approach, he took a series of photos documenting the day and is hoping to present them as part of a larger body of work about the day-to-day of Suffolk life.
He said: “The heartland of my work is people and I’m fascinated by passion and adventure. It was an honour to join the swimmers as they took to the water to wash off the difficulties of the lockdown.
“I’m always looking for interesting people to work with and capture what they tackle and overcome.”
He has been exhibited internationally and shot for Essex Police, Essex County Council, Manchester Metropolitan University and Channel 4.
Outdoorsy Type Suffolk’s next meet-up is paddle boarding with local trainer Zenith Kiting, and future meet-ups may include beach yoga sessions, BBQs and long walks.
See more of Alexander’s work here and to to join in future meet-ups visit the Outdoorsy Type Suffolk.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.