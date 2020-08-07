Gallery

Sea swimmers shake off the Covid blues in new outdoors group

The thrill of the waves Picture: ALEXANDER WARD Archant

Busy professionals with a lust for adventure have been shaking off the Covid-blues and exploring the Suffolk coast.

Connecting with people is one of the key aims of the group Picture: ALEXANDER WARD Connecting with people is one of the key aims of the group Picture: ALEXANDER WARD

The group from Outdoorsy Type Suffolk took the plunge at Felixstowe beach to enjoy a sea swimming session.

Outdoorsy Type Suffolk was set up in June by Helen Dawson and Nicola Last after the period of lockdown left them with a burning desire to be outdoors and connect with people.

As the group came together to take on the turbulent waves and currents of the sea, they were joined by Alexander Ward, an award-winning photographer who moved from Manchester to Ipswich at the tail end of 2019.

Taking his usual candid approach, he took a series of photos documenting the day and is hoping to present them as part of a larger body of work about the day-to-day of Suffolk life.

Photographer Alexander Ward is planning to use his candid shots as part of a project capturing day-to-day life in Suffolk Picture: ALEXANDER WARD Photographer Alexander Ward is planning to use his candid shots as part of a project capturing day-to-day life in Suffolk Picture: ALEXANDER WARD

He said: “The heartland of my work is people and I’m fascinated by passion and adventure. It was an honour to join the swimmers as they took to the water to wash off the difficulties of the lockdown.

“I’m always looking for interesting people to work with and capture what they tackle and overcome.”

He has been exhibited internationally and shot for Essex Police, Essex County Council, Manchester Metropolitan University and Channel 4.

Outdoorsy Type Suffolk’s next meet-up is paddle boarding with local trainer Zenith Kiting, and future meet-ups may include beach yoga sessions, BBQs and long walks.

Members of Outdoorsy Type Suffolk get ready for their swim in the sea at Felixstowe Picture: ALEXANDER WARD Members of Outdoorsy Type Suffolk get ready for their swim in the sea at Felixstowe Picture: ALEXANDER WARD

See more of Alexander’s work here and to to join in future meet-ups visit the Outdoorsy Type Suffolk.

The group have a post-lockdown burning design to get outdoors and connect with people Picture: ALEXANDER WARD The group have a post-lockdown burning design to get outdoors and connect with people Picture: ALEXANDER WARD

Members of Outdoorsy Type Suffolk head for the beach at Felixstowe Picture: ALEXANDER WARD Members of Outdoorsy Type Suffolk head for the beach at Felixstowe Picture: ALEXANDER WARD

Enjoying the coast at Felixstowe at an Outdoorsy Type Suffolk event Picture: ALEXANDER WARD Enjoying the coast at Felixstowe at an Outdoorsy Type Suffolk event Picture: ALEXANDER WARD

Braving the waves - members of Outdoorsy Type Suffolk at Felixstowe Picture: ALEXANDER WARD Braving the waves - members of Outdoorsy Type Suffolk at Felixstowe Picture: ALEXANDER WARD

Celebrating the joy if life - and the great outdoors Picture: ALEXANDER WARD Celebrating the joy if life - and the great outdoors Picture: ALEXANDER WARD

