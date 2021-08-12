News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Video

WATCH: Cheeky gull steals from Ipswich hot dog stand

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 5:16 PM August 12, 2021   
A seagull stole from the Hot Sausage Company cart on the Cornhill

A seagull stole from the Hot Sausage Company cart on the Cornhill - Credit: Hot Sausage Company

A brazen gull caused a surprise in Ipswich when it swooped and stole a hotdog from the popular Cornhill cart.

The cheeky gull nicked the sausage from Hot Sausage Company owner Andrew Bavington-Barber – flying onto the counter before grabbing a sizzling dog from the grill.

One passer-by laughed "I can't believe that just happened!", as Mr Bavington-Barber joked about the sausage being too hot for the burgling bird.

Mr Bavington-Barber's son, co-owner Josh, said the seagull soon learned it's wise to let your food cool down before gulping it.

He said: "The seagulls are always around, but there seems to be a lot more recently.

"They have tried it before, one once took a frozen sausage off me. They're just so big though – when you are confronted with one that close, with the size of their wingspan, it does daunt you a bit.

"He made off with a little sausage this time."

Most Read

  1. 1 Roadworks causes 24km diversion near Ipswich Tesco
  2. 2 Delays on Orwell Bridge as lane closed after crash
  3. 3 Lorry driver ignored lane closure before injuring police officers in crash
  1. 4 Stowmarket care home resident was left on commode chair overnight
  2. 5 Landlord ordered to pay over £17,000 for 'failing to protect residents' health'
  3. 6 Fire and ambulance crews on scene of Ipswich crash
  4. 7 GCSE results day 2021 - live updates from Ipswich and Felixstowe schools
  5. 8 New Ipswich festival cancelled due to uncertainty over Covid-19
  6. 9 Omid Djalili praises Ipswich Town fans over taking the knee
  7. 10 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Mr Bavington-Barber added that surfaces were thoroughly cleaned following the unexpected visit, with all food it came into contact with thrown away.

Cornhill
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran performing at his homecoming gigs at Ipswich's Chantry Park in 2019. Picture: Zakary Walt

Suffolk Live

Ed Sheeran to perform 'intimate' gig next month

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Potential problems on the movement of goods between Europe and the UK post-Brexit are being consider

Suffolk Live

World's largest container ship coming to Port of Felixstowe

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Mason Seymour from Ipswich is missing 

Suffolk Constabulary

Police 'concerned' for missing Ipswich 22-year-old

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Drivers stuck on the A14 after the Orwell Bridge closure

Man denies 'causing public nuisance' over Orwell Bridge closure

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus