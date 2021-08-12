Video
WATCH: Cheeky gull steals from Ipswich hot dog stand
- Credit: Hot Sausage Company
A brazen gull caused a surprise in Ipswich when it swooped and stole a hotdog from the popular Cornhill cart.
The cheeky gull nicked the sausage from Hot Sausage Company owner Andrew Bavington-Barber – flying onto the counter before grabbing a sizzling dog from the grill.
One passer-by laughed "I can't believe that just happened!", as Mr Bavington-Barber joked about the sausage being too hot for the burgling bird.
Mr Bavington-Barber's son, co-owner Josh, said the seagull soon learned it's wise to let your food cool down before gulping it.
He said: "The seagulls are always around, but there seems to be a lot more recently.
"They have tried it before, one once took a frozen sausage off me. They're just so big though – when you are confronted with one that close, with the size of their wingspan, it does daunt you a bit.
"He made off with a little sausage this time."
Mr Bavington-Barber added that surfaces were thoroughly cleaned following the unexpected visit, with all food it came into contact with thrown away.