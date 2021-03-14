Published: 8:53 AM March 14, 2021 Updated: 9:15 AM March 14, 2021

A dead seal was found on Felixstowe beach on Saturday - Credit: BDMLR

A seal has died on a Suffolk beach just one day after a porpoise was found on the same beach.

Rescuers from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue were called to Felixstowe to monitor an adult common seal struggling in the sea on Saturday, following stormy weather.

It had been hoped that the seal would be able to pull itself out of the water. Onlookers were asked to keep back in order to let the animal try to wriggle free, but it was unable to do so.

After a time, the seal began to drift and it died under the pier.

The creature is the second sea mammal to die on Felixstowe beach in two days.

On Friday, a harbour porpoise was found dead in a similar area by a dog walker and had to be recovered by Felixstowe Coastguard.

It is not clear how the creature died.

The coastguard took the animals measurements and information to be submitted to the Natural History Museum.

Both bodies have now been put together ahead of collection by East Suffolk Council.

Members of the public have been asked to stay away from the creatures as they could carry harmful bacteria.



