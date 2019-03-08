Video

WATCH Incredible video of seal spotted in Suffolk river

A friendly seal was spotted at Kirton Creek in Suffolk Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE ALAN BOYLE

A friendly seal has become a social media star after it was captured on camera swimming in Kirton Creek off the River Deben earlier this week.

The photographer who took the pictures described it as a "surreal experience" Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE The photographer who took the pictures described it as a "surreal experience" Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Photographer, Alan Boyle, 52, who lives in Felixstowe was lucky enough to get some stunning pictures of the seal which swam up close to the riverbank.

Alan said: "The seal was so cute and friendly, I could see it bobbing around as I sat on the shore and it kept coming closer towards me. It was a really nice moment, very surreal."

Mr Boyle said that over the last few weeks there have been numerous sightings of seals in Suffolk - including a cub which was seen on the beach outside the Fludyers Hotel in Felixstowe.

On the Everything Felixstowe Facebook page the pictures of the seal have already had 488 likes and lots of complimentary comments.

Photographer Alan Boyle posted the pictures of the seal on Facebook and has been very pleased with the reaction they got Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE Photographer Alan Boyle posted the pictures of the seal on Facebook and has been very pleased with the reaction they got Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Mr Boyle said: "The reaction to the pictures of the seal on Facebook reminds me that people like the simple things in life."

"Photography is my passion. Beauty is all around, we just have to remember to look. When I see something like a seal in its natural habitat it almost makes me feel at one with nature," he added.

Gill Bell, from the Marine Conservation Society said: " It's a wonderful experience to see such adorable animals in rivers as we normally see them around the coasts.

"But don't worry, unless the animal looks like its in distress, it's probably just followed some food up the river and will happily swim back following the tide."

The seal can be seen bobbing around in the River Deben Picture; ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE The seal can be seen bobbing around in the River Deben Picture; ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

In October 2018, a cuddly baby seal was spotted sunning himself at Felixstowe Ferry sailing club.



