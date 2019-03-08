Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH Incredible video of seal spotted in Suffolk river

PUBLISHED: 11:54 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 19 July 2019

A friendly seal was spotted at Kirton Creek in Suffolk Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

A friendly seal was spotted at Kirton Creek in Suffolk Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

ALAN BOYLE

A friendly seal has become a social media star after it was captured on camera swimming in Kirton Creek off the River Deben earlier this week.

The photographer who took the pictures described it as a The photographer who took the pictures described it as a "surreal experience" Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Photographer, Alan Boyle, 52, who lives in Felixstowe was lucky enough to get some stunning pictures of the seal which swam up close to the riverbank.

Alan said: "The seal was so cute and friendly, I could see it bobbing around as I sat on the shore and it kept coming closer towards me. It was a really nice moment, very surreal."

Mr Boyle said that over the last few weeks there have been numerous sightings of seals in Suffolk - including a cub which was seen on the beach outside the Fludyers Hotel in Felixstowe.

On the Everything Felixstowe Facebook page the pictures of the seal have already had 488 likes and lots of complimentary comments.

Photographer Alan Boyle posted the pictures of the seal on Facebook and has been very pleased with the reaction they got Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWEPhotographer Alan Boyle posted the pictures of the seal on Facebook and has been very pleased with the reaction they got Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Mr Boyle said: "The reaction to the pictures of the seal on Facebook reminds me that people like the simple things in life."

"Photography is my passion. Beauty is all around, we just have to remember to look. When I see something like a seal in its natural habitat it almost makes me feel at one with nature," he added.

Gill Bell, from the Marine Conservation Society said: " It's a wonderful experience to see such adorable animals in rivers as we normally see them around the coasts.

"But don't worry, unless the animal looks like its in distress, it's probably just followed some food up the river and will happily swim back following the tide."

The seal can be seen bobbing around in the River Deben Picture; ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWEThe seal can be seen bobbing around in the River Deben Picture; ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

In October 2018, a cuddly baby seal was spotted sunning himself at Felixstowe Ferry sailing club.



More Here: Butterfly fans anticipate a once in a decade 'painted lady summer'















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Woman robbed at bus stop in Ipswich town centre

The robbery happened in St Matthew's Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Investigation launched after baby dies

Police are at the scene of an address in Gerard Road, Clacton, after the death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Woman robbed at bus stop in Ipswich town centre

The robbery happened in St Matthew's Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Investigation launched after baby dies

Police are at the scene of an address in Gerard Road, Clacton, after the death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Murder probe launched a year on from death of 74-year-old Clive Wyard

Clive Wyard was found collapsed in Valley Road in July last year Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘I want to go for the golden boot, player-of-the-year and win the league’ - Norwood bullish as new season nears

James Norwood during the Interwetten Cup in Meppen Picture: ROSS HALLS

WATCH Incredible video of seal spotted in Suffolk river

A friendly seal was spotted at Kirton Creek in Suffolk Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Don Topley: Cricket came home, but there is still work to do to secure our sport’s future

A jubilant England cricket team celebrate winning the ICC World Cup, for the first time in their history. Picture: PA SPORT

Cliff Lane Primary is 80

Children and staff at Cliff Lane Primary School formed the number 80 to celebrate the school's 80th birthday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists