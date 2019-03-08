E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Have you seen wanted Ipswich man Sean Smith?

PUBLISHED: 18:13 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:13 01 October 2019

Suffolk police believe wanted man Sean Smith may be in Cambridgeshire Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk police are searching for Ipswich man Sean Smith who is wanted on recall to prison.

Smith, 20, is wanted after breaching the terms of his licence and for failing to appear at court.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall and of a slim build with brown hair.

Police believe he may currently be in Cambridgeshire.

Anyone who believes that they know Smith, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

