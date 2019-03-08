Have you seen wanted Ipswich man Sean Smith?

Suffolk police are searching for Ipswich man Sean Smith who is wanted on recall to prison.

Smith, 20, is wanted after breaching the terms of his licence and for failing to appear at court.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall and of a slim build with brown hair.

Police believe he may currently be in Cambridgeshire.

Anyone who believes that they know Smith, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.