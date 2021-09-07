Specialist teams search for 22-year-old missing since July

Published: 4:39 PM September 7, 2021

A search and rescue has been conducted for a missing 22-year-old from Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police and Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue have conducted searches for a man who has been missing for more than a month.

Specialist teams searched areas around Shotley for Mason Seymour was last seen at around 2.30am on Thursday, July 29.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Mason Seymour remains a missing person and police, in conjunction with Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue, among other partners, have been carrying out searches within the Shotley and nearby area in order to locate him."

Mr Seymour is described as white, of average build and has brown hair and facial hair.

It is not known what Mason was last seen wearing.

Officers remain concerned for Mr Seymour's welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police 101.



