Could your pooch star in a star-studded Suffolk Opera?

The search for a pooch to star in an Opera at the regent Theatre Ipswich has got underway. Picture: SENBLA BY ARRANGEMENT WITH OPERA INTERNATIONAL Archant

An appeal has been made to find Suffolk's star pooch to star in romantic opera La Bohème when it comes to Ipswich in February.

The Opera, composed by Italian Giacomo Puccini, focuses on the tragic love story of seamstress Mimi and penniless poet Rodolfo.

And award-winning opera director and producer Ellen Kent will bring the opera, described as one of the most romantic ever written, to the Regent Theatre for one night only, on February 19 as part of a new tour.

The traditional set will reflect the Bohemian art of the period and the production will include a brass band, snow effects and a full choir and orchestra.

It will be performed in the traditional Italian with English subtitles with Elena Dee, the Korean soprano in her iconic role as Mimi and the celebrated soprano Alyona Kistenyova.

Casters are now looking for a talented dog to play a leading role in the play

Ellen said: "Many years ago, when we last did La Bohème and asked local people to volunteer their pets it was a huge success.

"We even used a rescue dog once and found him dozens of new owners! We're a nation of animal lovers after all. I'm sure there is plenty of doggie talent out there."

She added: "People say never work with children or animals, but I love to do both.

"The first time was 20 years ago when my pet cat Holly Go-Lightly was in one of my productions and was an instant hit.

"Since then we've had horses, dogs, goldfish and even a golden eagle with a 6ft wingspan on stage."

The successful pooch needs to be well behaved, small, used to people and quiet - and their owner needs to be prepared to go on stage in costume to look after him or her during the performance.

To put your dog forward, send a photograph via email

Include a contact number and address as well as the breed, height, weight, age and name of the dog in question.

The successful party will be contacted a week before the performance.

Tickets have already sold well for the opera.

Prices range from £17.75 to £38 and seats are still available in both the front and rear stalls here.