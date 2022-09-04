Search for missing 13-year-old boy from Ipswich

Alfie Ashe, 13, who went missing from his home in Ipswich today - Credit: Suffolk police

The search is on for a missing 13-year-old boy from Ipswich.

Alfie Ashe was last seen in Downing Close, Ipswich, at 2pm today (September 4).

He is described as a white and 5ft tall, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers.

Police are "very concerned" for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on where he may be, to contact Suffolk Police on 101.