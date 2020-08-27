Teenage cyclist suffers head injuries in crash with car
PUBLISHED: 16:56 27 August 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
A teenage cyclist has suffered head injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Felixstowe.
Police were called to the scene of the crash, in Seaton Road, shortly before 3.37pm Thursday, August 27.
The cyclist was involved in a collision with a Perodua Kelisa car.
The road was blocked while the teenager received treatment by paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.
A police spokesman said the teenager had suffered minor head injuries.
The road has since reopened.
