Teenage cyclist suffers head injuries in crash with car

A teenager has suffered minor head injuries after being involved in a collision with a car while riding a bike. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A teenage cyclist has suffered head injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Felixstowe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the scene of the crash, in Seaton Road, shortly before 3.37pm Thursday, August 27.

The cyclist was involved in a collision with a Perodua Kelisa car.

The road was blocked while the teenager received treatment by paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.

A police spokesman said the teenager had suffered minor head injuries.

The road has since reopened.