Truss urges MPs to back "second choice" Brexit deal on Suffolk visit

Chair of governors Mark Pendlington, Easton and Otley College principal Jane Townsend, Liz Truss and Dr Dan Poulter at Otley College.

Cabinet minister Liz Truss has urged MPs to support “everyone’s second choice” in the crucial vote on Brexit in 10 days’ time.

Dr Dan Poulter and Liz Truss with one of the cattle at Otley College.

She was speaking during a visit to Otley College which was hosting a careers’s fair to show off the job opportunities available to young people who study in Suffolk.

Ms Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, said: “We are working very hard to persuade MPs to back the Prime Minister’s deal in the vote.

“I know it hasn’t got universal support, but when you ask groups of people what they want, they often split three ways.

“I was at a business event in my constituency this morning and I asked the people there what they wanted. They fell into three groups, none had a majority. There were those who wanted to leave without a deal, support the deal we have, or stay in the EU.

“When I asked everyone what was their second choice, everyone who went for the other options backed the PM’s deal. MPs have to listen to that.”

Ms Truss visited the college – which is making changes after a poor Ofsted report – with Central Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter and chair of governors Mark Pendlington.

She said the event was about: “Winning over hearts and minds of young people who often don’t realise the massive opportunities there are in farming.”

She said it showed there was an alternative to going to university. Young people could learn trades and get qualifications that can lead to a very good job.

She added: “Skilled people working in agriculture can earn £40,000 to £50,000 a year. That is very good money and should not be dismissed.”

Dr Poulter said there was much good work being done at Otley despite a recent Ofsted Report which described it as “inadequate” for the second year running.

He said: “The management team are working hard to address the issues, but this is a college with some excellent courses which is working with major employers to offer real career options.”

Employers at the careers’ fair ranged from BT at Martlesham Heath to the Euston Estate and the British Racing School from Newmarket.

They were visited by pupils from Claydon High School and Debenham High School, as well as by students from Otley College itself as they outlined what jobs they had on offer.