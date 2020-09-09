E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Second court appearance for teenager accused of shooting boy, 15, in Kesgrave

PUBLISHED: 16:46 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 09 September 2020

Police officers remain in the Kesgrave area following the shooting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

A teenager accused of shooting a Kesgrave High School pupil has made a second court apppearance.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons but is from the Woodbridge area, had already appeared at via videolink at Norwich Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.

It follows the incident in Friends Walk earlier this week, where a 15-year-old was shot at 8.40am on Monday while walking to school - prompting a huge emergency services response.

The case was adjourned and sent to Ipswich Crown Court because of the seriousness of the charges.

The teenager, also 15, appeared just a few hours later in front of Judge Martyn Levett at Ipswich Crown Court, again via videolink.

The boy spoke only spoke to confirm his name and Judge Levett did not ask for pleas to be entered at this stage.

The teenager was remanded in custody and will next appear in court for a plea hearing on December 7.

A full trial has been provisionally scheduled for January 25, 2021 and is expected to last for two weeks.

Officers remained on the scene in Friends Walk for more than 24 hours after the shooting, while a police presence remains in the town – primarily around the high school at the start and end of the school day.

