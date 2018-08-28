Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Second inquest into death of man in ship explosion after new evidence comes to light

PUBLISHED: 15:13 14 December 2018

An second inquest will be held into the death of Celso Banas in the new year Picture: Archant

An second inquest will be held into the death of Celso Banas in the new year Picture: Archant

Archant

A second inquest will be held into the death of a Filipino man who died whilst working aboard a ship after new evidence came to light.

The Manhattan Bridge container ship where Mr Banas died Picture: MIKE PENNOCKThe Manhattan Bridge container ship where Mr Banas died Picture: MIKE PENNOCK

Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley told a pre-inquest review hearing that new evidence brought forward by a Japanese report a into the death of Celso Banas, 35, in January 2017 would be used in the latest inquest, set to take place from February 4.

Mr Banas was aboard the Manhattan Bridge, a Japanese registered container ship that was docked at Felixstowe harbour, when he died following an explosion in a boiler room.

Last April an inquest found that he had been struck by debris in the explosion, with a post-mortem examination confirming that his death had been caused by multiple injuries.

However since then information has been brought forward by the Japanese Transport Safety Board (JTSB) showing that boiler alarms were reportedly activated five times before the accident.

The Japanese shipping container was docked at Felixstowe when the explosion happened Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe Japanese shipping container was docked at Felixstowe when the explosion happened Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The report also said findings by the UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch found that fuel flow to the boiler system had been restricted by waxy deposits.

Such deposits can cause flame failures in boilers triggering the alarms.

A previous hearing detailed how the company behind the vessel has reportedly since trained staff about the deposits and made a number of safety changes to the boilers themselves and surrounding equipment.

Mr Parsley said there was no criminal suspicion surrounding the investigation but said: “I think at the last inquest some things were lost in translation.

“Especially with all the maritime language being used, we need to have a report for the layman and ensure that a jury will not be confused by some reports.

“I would like to offer my condolences to Mr Banas and his family.

“There is no suspicious third party involvement with this case.

“There was an initial police inquiry but this did not reveal any criminal action or lead to any arrests.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

New picture of missing man released as police search continues

46 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Andrew Derrett has been missing since December 11 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A new picture of missing person Andrew Derrett has been released in a bid to try and find him.

Gallery Christmas Jumper Day 2018: Are you wearing your seasonal sweater?

48 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
The children aged 2 to 4 years old loved Mr Woolly Pully! Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Charity supporters are donning their Christmas jumpers today for Save the Children, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds to give children a better future.

“Emotionally charged” - police officer tells court of scene after Tavis stabbing

53 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A policeman who went to the scene of the stabbing of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has described it as “the most challenging” he’d ever had to manage.

Snow could come to Suffolk this weekend

13:42 Jake Foxford
Areas like Long Melford could see a dusting of snow, with freezing rain also forecast Picture: CONTRIBUTED

It’s snow joke - the Met Office has forecast the cold stuff this weekend in Suffolk and north Essex.

‘It makes us extremely proud’: Joy at young people’s ‘staggering’ transformation during 12-week self-discovery journey

13:26 Andrew Papworth
A residential trip held as part of the Inspire Suffolk Prince's Trust team programme Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

They have been on a rollercoaster journey of self-discovery which is set to change their outlook on life forever.

Second inquest into death of man in ship explosion after new evidence comes to light

9 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
An second inquest will be held into the death of Celso Banas in the new year Picture: Archant

A second inquest will be held into the death of a Filipino man who died whilst working aboard a ship after new evidence came to light.

Windows smashed, vehicles head butted, and blue lights ripped off - the shocking vandalism on ambulances revealed

10:12 Geraldine Scott
A smashed window on an East of England Ambulance. Photo: EEAST

Ambulances have been head butted, kicked, and had blue lights ripped off in shocking acts of vandalism on the emergency vehicles - sometimes while crews have been trying to treat patients.

Serious incident near Tesco Express causing traffic problems

10:07 Jake Foxford
There has been a serious incident in Norwich Road with police and paramedics at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A serious incident is causing traffic and delays in Ipswich after paramedics and police were called to a row of shops.

More passengers using Greater Anglia trains despite summer reliability issues

48 minutes ago Paul Geater
More people are using Greater Anglia trains.

A rail firm saw one of the largest increases in passenger numbers in the country - despite increasing reliability problems.

The pioneering technology behind Suffolk’s Sizewell C reactor is put to the test in China

13:49 Jessica Hill
Tainshan nuclear power plant in China. Picture: EDF/ zwx@TNPJVC

A nuclear reactor which uses the same technology as is planned for Sizewell C has just been successfully launched in China.

Most read

Serious incident near Tesco Express causing traffic problems

There has been a serious incident in Norwich Road with police and paramedics at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Retailers feel ‘betrayed’ by Ipswich Council over Christmas market

Christmas Craft Market at Ipswich Cornhill

‘Cynical’ fraudster jailed for 10 months for council flat scam

Janice George was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

Windows smashed, vehicles head butted, and blue lights ripped off - the shocking vandalism on ambulances revealed

A smashed window on an East of England Ambulance. Photo: EEAST

Hospice charity shop burgled

The St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Meredith Road Picture: ARCHANT
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide