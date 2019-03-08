'It's shocking' - family finds knife on way home from Ipswich school

The 5in knife found in Chantry, Ipswich. Picture: GARY FLEWITT GARY FLEWITT

A father has expressed his disbelief after his family discovered a 5in knife on a grass verge in Ipswich - the second blade to be found on the streets of Suffolk in the last 10 days.

The huge knife which Donna's seven-year-old son found on his way home from school. Picture: DONNA WAKEFIELD The huge knife which Donna's seven-year-old son found on his way home from school. Picture: DONNA WAKEFIELD

Gary Flewitt and his wife Verity were walking home with their four children last week when they noticed the knife on the side of the road in Peterhouse Close, in Chantry.

The dad said: "It's shocking.

"The fact that it was 200 yards from the primary school is really scary, especially as two of my children who attend The Willows have additional needs and who knows what would've happened if they had picked it up."

At first Mr Flewitt, 34 - who has children aged eight, seven, four and six months - was unsure of what to do so he called police on 101 and was advised to take it to the nearest police station.

The father-of-four chose to pick up the blade from the grass with baby wipes to avoid having to touch it directly.

"I knew I had to deal with it but I didn't really know what to do - so I think it's important to raise awareness and make sure people know what to do in these situations," added Mr Flewitt, a street cleaner at Felixstowe beachfront.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, September 17 a schoolboy, aged seven, found a huge steak knife on his way home from school in Felixstowe.

His mum Donna Wakefield said: "As a mother, you start to think of all the bad things that could have happened.

"You don't expect things like this to happen on your doorstep."

In response to the reports of numerous knives being found across the county, a Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "If you do not believe the knife has been used in a crime, you should dispose of it at one of the knife bins across the county.

"Three knife bins are located in Ipswich (outside the Fire Station, Queen's Way and Bramford Road) and at police stations in Lowestoft, Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall, Sudbury and Haverhill. A new knife amnesty bin was installed near the junction of Stricklands Road and Ipswich Street in Stowmarket in March. The Safer Neighbourhood Team in Saxmundham and Leiston will also be making use of a mobile amnesty bin.

"If you have concerns about where the knife has been found, for example, in a park, you can call 101 and the details will be recorded and passed to the local Safer Neighbourhood Team and advice will be given regarding how to dispose the knife safely.

"If you believe the knife has been used in a crime, you can call 101 and the details and your concerns will be taken. Advice will also be given regarding what to do with the knife."