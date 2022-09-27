Second eight-day strike at Port of Felixstowe begins amid pay dispute

Members of the Unite union man a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: PA

The second round of strikes among workers at the Port of Felixstowe has begun.

On Tuesday morning, members of the Unite union set up a picket line at the port in a long-running dispute over pay.

About 1,900 union members at the port are walking out for a second time, until Wednesday, October 5.

This strike follows a previous eight-day stoppage last month.

In September, it was revealed that bosses at the Port of Felixstowe decided to implement their pay offer despite reaching no agreement with union leaders.