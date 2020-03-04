'He even does my shopping!' - Ipswich couple share secret to 70 years of marriage

The happy couple said looking out for one another is the secret to a long and prosperous marriage Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

For happy Ipswich couple Bert and Peggy Hood, the secret to a 70-year marriage is simple - it is all about looking out for one another while having a laugh.

Ipswich couple Bert and Peggy Hood are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ipswich couple Bert and Peggy Hood are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The couple, who now live in Chantry, first met at the cinema in the 1940s before Bert joined the army, before the love-struck soldier returned home to ask her hand in marriage.

A family soon came for the now building worker and Churchman's cleaner in daughters Maureen and Clare - with the pair later settling down on the Rushmere estate as grandchildren turned to great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Daughter Clare said: "They first met at the cinema when out with friends and the rest is history.

"My dad couldn't give enough for people, he's always there to lend a helping hand and although mum can be quiet, she has always been to hand for the grandchildren teaching them to cook and loving every minute of their company.

"She always loved knitting for people too while dad would go out and play bowls for the Stone Lodge Bowls Club or at Rushmere Road.

"They are just such a loving couple and will always have each other."

Regulars at the Morrisons supermarket in Sproughton Road, staff in the store's cafe threw a party for the celebrating pair - complete with balloons and a meal on the house.

Mrs Hood, 92, who also worked at Ipswich Hospital, said: "He's kind, he's thoughtful and he looks after me - he even does my shopping!"

When asked the secret to a happy marriage, Mr Hood, 90, added: "Give and take, just look after one another."

Clare added: "To be honest, it could have something to do with both of them not wearing their hearing aids!

"But they know each other so well, and they know the importance of giving each other the space to enjoy the things they've always loved.

"Now they adore spending time with their great-great grandchildren Phoebe, JB and Rauri and have many more happy years to come."

In all Commonwealth countries, couples celebrating their 60th, 65th, 70th and all anniversaries thereafter can apply to Buckingham Palace for a letter from the Queen.

It is traditionally celebrated with platinum gifts.