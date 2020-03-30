Video

WATCH - Town centres, Waterfront and seafront fall silent during lockdown

A single walker on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Watch these scenes of silent streets in Ipswich and Felixstowe, as people in Suffolk obey the coronavirus lockdown message.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Our video shows how the normally bustling Cornhill is now quiet and empty - with nobody looking at the photographic exhibition, put up before Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked everyone to stay at home. Just about the only sound was the occasional gull breaking the silence.

MORE - Suffolk adapts to life in lockdown

The Waterfront is also silent, with just the occasional cyclist or walker passing through to take their daily exercise.

Felixstowe’s seafront, which would normally have been heaving during the sunny weather over recent days, was also deserted, with hardly anyone in sight at all, and the amusements and attractions all shut.

These images clearly show how the Government’s message is being heeded in the county, with people obeying the rules to stay at home except for specific circumstances.

In general, just a few people have been taking exercise in any one area, and keeping well apart, following the rules of social distancing.

MORE - Sign up for our coronavirus news alerts here and join our Suffolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group here.