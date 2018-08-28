Gallery - your photos of giant Dutch patrol ship on its visit to Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 17:16 27 January 2019
Alex Emma
Readers have taken some striking photos of the Dutch naval ship HNLMS Groningen, which is visiting Ipswich on a goodwill visit.
Alex Emma said: “After your story about the Dutch naval ship arriving in Ipswich, I took a visit to see it and got a few photos of the ship.”
Alasdair Nicol also took a photo of the ship, with a coastguard vehicle alongside it on the shore.
The giant offshore patrol ship has paid its visit while on operations in the North Sea.
The Groningen, which has a crew of up to 54, sailed up the River Orwell and under the bridge to the port of Ipswich on Friday lunchtime.
It was due to leave the port on Monday, to head off for service in the West Indies.
During the visit, the ship’s officers were invited to meet mayor Jane Riley at Ipswich town hall – and they also hosted a cocktail party on board the vessel to meet other civic leaders.
