Gallery

Gallery - your photos of giant Dutch patrol ship on its visit to Ipswich

The HNLMS Gronigen visiting Ipswich. Picture: ALEX EMMA Alex Emma

Readers have taken some striking photos of the Dutch naval ship HNLMS Groningen, which is visiting Ipswich on a goodwill visit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Dutch naval ship on its visit to Ipswich. Picture: ALASDAIR NICOL The Dutch naval ship on its visit to Ipswich. Picture: ALASDAIR NICOL

Alex Emma said: “After your story about the Dutch naval ship arriving in Ipswich, I took a visit to see it and got a few photos of the ship.”

The HNLMS Gronigen. Picture: ALEX EMMA The HNLMS Gronigen. Picture: ALEX EMMA

Alasdair Nicol also took a photo of the ship, with a coastguard vehicle alongside it on the shore.

A close-up shot of the HNLMS Gronigen. Picture: ALEX EMMA A close-up shot of the HNLMS Gronigen. Picture: ALEX EMMA

The giant offshore patrol ship has paid its visit while on operations in the North Sea.

HNLMS Groningen at Ipswich port Picture: ALEX EMMA HNLMS Groningen at Ipswich port Picture: ALEX EMMA

The Groningen, which has a crew of up to 54, sailed up the River Orwell and under the bridge to the port of Ipswich on Friday lunchtime.

It was due to leave the port on Monday, to head off for service in the West Indies.

During the visit, the ship’s officers were invited to meet mayor Jane Riley at Ipswich town hall – and they also hosted a cocktail party on board the vessel to meet other civic leaders.

Read more - Dutch navy arrives for visit to Ipswich.