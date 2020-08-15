Jailed in Suffolk: County lines drug dealers among those handed prison sentences

Maverick Dwyer and Christopher Prosser were both jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Constabulary

Two county lines drug dealers who were sent to prison for six years for conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine into Haverhill were among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Highpoint prison, near Haverhill Picture: MICHAEL HALL Highpoint prison, near Haverhill Picture: MICHAEL HALL

Maverick Dwyer and Christopher Prosser were arrested as part of an operation by Suffolk police and Met officers to target county lines.

The half brothers, who admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs in Haverhill at an earlier hearing, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court to be sentenced on Monday.

Dwyer, 26, of Alder Walk, Ilford, Essex, was jailed for six years, while Prosser, 32, of Louvain Road, Greenhithe, received six years and a further two months for assaulting a police officer.

Judge David Goodin said county lines dealt in “dependency and degradation”, adding: “It’s a serious evil on society, which society expects to be dealt with severely.”

Inmate threw faeces at guards and sliced open face of fellow prisoner

A convicted robber who threw faeces and urine at two prison guards and sliced a fellow inmate across the face with a makeshift blade was jailed on Monday for another two-and-half years.

Daniel Gaskell admitted wounding without intent to cause serious harm and two counts of administering a noxious substance with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy at Ipswich Crown Court.

David Parker was jailed for 45 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY David Parker was jailed for 45 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Gaskell had been serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence at Highpoint, near Haverhill, for two robberies, firearms offences and shop theft when the first incident took place on February 1 last year.

The 30-year-old was transferred to the jail a week before squeezing a plastic bottle containing a mixture of faeces and urine in the direction of a female guard.

Prosecutor Michael Crimp said a male officer positioned himself with his back towards Gaskell but could not prevent some of the liquid landing on his colleague, who described the incident as “absolutely disgusting”.

Gaskell wrote a letter of apology to the officer and was transferred to Wayland, near Thetford, where he threw a jug of faeces and urine in the face of a female guard on May 12.

Then moved to Norwich prison, he used a razor blade fused to a toothbrush to slice the face of another inmate while high on the synthetic drug ‘spice’.

Jail for burglar who crept in through back door as couple slept upstairs

A burglar was jailed for almost two years for carrying out a “mean and unpleasant” break-in while a couple slept upstairs.

David Parker crept into a property in Bury St Edmunds and stole a rucksack, laptop, wallet and purse containing bank cards, which he used make a series of fraudulent purchases later that morning.

The 45-year-old was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday after admitting burglary and eight counts of fraud at a plea hearing the previous week.

Judge Rupert Overbury said the woman whose house Parker broke into had shown “extraordinary compassion” in feeling sorry for his circumstances.

Parker was jailed for a total of 45 months, including concurrent sentences for two shoplifting offences he admitted before magistrates at an earlier hearing.

They took place in Bury St Edmunds on June 11, when Parker stole toiletries and perfume worth £750 from Boots, and clothing worth £386 from M&S.

Man who doused estranged partner’s wheelie bins with petrol is jailed

An Ipswich man who poured petrol over his estranged partner’s wheelie bins and threatened to “light it up” was jailed on Wednesday.

Sean O’Brien, 33, showed up at his partner’s home in Ipswich with a can of petrol on July 11 and was overhead warning her he would “come back later and torch the house”.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that earlier that day, around 5.30pm, O’Brien had kicked a hole in his partner’s living room door before leaving.

His partner then received a phone call from O’Brien’s mother just before 9pm telling her he was on his way back with a can of petrol.

She then called the police and took her two children upstairs.

Philip Farr, prosecuting, said O’Brien was then seen by his partner pouring petrol all over the wheelie bins at the front of the house.

O’Brien, of Nansen Road, Ipswich, then left the scene and no attempt was made to light the petrol on the bins, the court heard.

O’Brien was sentenced to eight months in prison and he will serve half in custody before being released on licence.