Who was jailed in Suffolk this week?

Jordan Carr - jailed for five years for his part in an armed robbery at a Tesco Express in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A man who operated a cannabis factory, a Tesco robber and a drug dealer were among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dealer caught with drug wraps

A drug dealer who was stopped by police in Leiston on his way to meet a customer was jailed for seven years on Monday.

Police officers saw Alexander Rozmus leave an address in Platers Walk, where he had been staying, and when they intercepted him he appeared to be surprised and clenched his fist, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He told the officers he had nothing in his hand and, after a struggle, he released a plastic wrap which contained two smaller wraps – which turned out to be street deals of crack cocaine and heroin, said Richard Kelly, prosecuting.

Alexander Rozmus, pictured after being arrested for another offence in 2017. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Alexander Rozmus, pictured after being arrested for another offence in 2017. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A mobile phone found in Rozmus’s possession was found to contain messages which allegedly showed he had been concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine for several weeks leading up to his arrest.

Rozmus, 39, of no fixed address, denied possessing heroin and crack cocaine on January 12 with intent to supply and two offences of being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine between December 17 last year and January 13 this year.

A jury was empanelled to try the case but, during the prosecution case, Rozmus changed his plea to guilty to all four offences.

Knifepoint robber held up Tesco Express

Ashley Goodridge was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Ashley Goodridge was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 31-year-old man who took part in a knifepoint robbery at a Suffolk store during which two female assistants were told they would be stabbed if they didn’t comply was jailed for five years on Tuesday.

Sentencing Jordan Carr, who has a previous conviction for robbery, Judge David Goodin described him as dangerous and said he and his accomplice had terrified the two women.

The two assistants had just unlocked doors at Tesco Express in Lawson Place on Bury St Edmunds’ Moreton Hall estate around 5.15am on March 23 when they were confronted by two men with their faces covered and carrying kitchen knives.

The men stole £1,640 from a coin safe and £600 from tills and before making their getaway in a Suzuki belonging to one of the women they took their phones and made them get into a lift.

Phillip Manning, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Phillip Manning, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Carr, 31, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to robbery at Tesco Express and being carried in a car taken without consent.

In addition to jailing Carr, Judge Goodin imposed an extended licence period of 12 months.

Man ran cannabis factory from flat

A man who operated a cannabis factory from a flat in a popular Suffolk seaside town was jailed for 27 months.

Drug dealer Sadiq Ali was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Drug dealer Sadiq Ali was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Wednesday how Ashley Goodridge, 32, operated the cannabis factory in the attic of a flat in Station Road, Southwold.

Police executed a warrant at the address around 10.15am on March 13, 2019, and discovered a total of 145 cannabis plants, lighting, fans and a watering system.

The electricity meter had also been bypassed at the property to aid the growth of the plants, the court heard.

Following prosecutor Joanne Eley’s opening address to the jury on the first day of the trial, Goodridge, of no fixed address, decided to plead guilty to producing a controlled drug of class B (cannabis) and abstracting electricity.

Judge David Pugh sentenced Goodridge to 27 months’ imprisonment for producing cannabis and three months for abstracting electricity to run concurrently.

Man stabbed victim after argument

An Ipswich man who stabbed his victim with a kitchen knife at his home following an argument was jailed for more than six-and-a-half years on Wednesday.

On the day his trial was due to start at Ipswich Crown Court, Phillip Manning, 55, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent following the stabbing in May this year.

The court heard how the victim, Paul Crispin, went to Manning’s home in Wherstead Road on May 11 and spent some time drinking without any problems.

The court heard there was an argument between the pair and Manning grabbed a kitchen knife as Mr Crispin went to leave the Wherstead Road address.

A scuffle ensued between the pair and it was then that Manning stabbed Mr Crispin once to the abdomen.

Judge Pugh sentenced Manning to six years and nine months in prison.

Police find cannabis in bedroom

An Ipswich drug dealer who was arrested after police found cannabis in his bedroom was jailed for 26 months.

Police went to Sadiq Ali’s home in Nacton Road, Ipswich, on February 27 last year on an unrelated matter and seized a quantity of good quality skunk cannabis and drug dealing paraphernalia including a mobile phone, bags and a tick list.

Ipswich Crown Court heard when the mobile phone was analysed it was found to contain messages which showed Ali had been selling cannabis during the months prior to his arrest, said Peter Gair, prosecuting.

He said Ali had been selling drugs in £10 and £20 deals to people he knew.

Following his arrest Ali had answered “no comment” to questions put to him in a police interview, said Mr Gair.

Ali, 29, of Nacton Road, Ipswich, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, supplying cannabis and two breaches of a suspended sentence order.