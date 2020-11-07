Jailed in Suffolk and north Essex: See the faces of those put behind bars this week

Marian Tanascua (left) and Karl Bones were jailed this week Pictures: SUFFOLK/ESSEX POLICE Archant

An addict who sold drugs in a popular Ipswich park and a man who raped a woman as she was walking home were among the criminals jailed in Suffolk and north Essex this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Addict sold drugs after getting into debt

A 33-year-old addict who sold drugs in Ipswich’s Christchurch Park after getting into debt with his dealer was jailed for 30 months on Monday.

Karl Bones, who used to run a successful window cleaning business, was told by Judge David Goodin that he’d “crashed and burned” by getting involved in drug dealing.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that police had approached Bones in a secluded area of Christchurch Park in July and found £190 cash, wraps of heroin and cocaine and two mobile phones in his possession.

Bones told officers that some of the money found on him had been given to him by his brother, so that he wouldn’t have to keep on dealing drugs.

When the phones were analysed, police found messages relating to drug dealing on one of them.

They found a message to his father on the other phone, apologising for the position he was in and saying he was worried that if he couldn’t pay his drug dealer he could get “seriously hurt”.

When Bones was interviewed by police, he said he had been dealing drugs to pay off his drug suppliers and was “scared for his life”.

He said he’d lost his job as a delivery driver because of his drug addiction and that he’d amassed his debt over a year and had been given a parcel of drugs and told to sell them for £250.

You may also want to watch:

Bones, who was living in Silk Close, Ipswich, admitted possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply on July 28 this year.

Bruce Clark, for Bones, said his client had no previous convictions and had a very successful window cleaning business but had lost everything when he started using cocaine.

Rapist sentenced to more than six years

A 43-year-old man was sent to prison after raping a woman in Witham as she walked home from a friend’s house.

Marian Tanascua, 43 and of no fixed address, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday and was sentenced to six years and eight months in jail.

During the early hours of Tuesday, July 14, a woman, aged in her 20s, was walking home from her friend’s house when she noticed a man behind her, who was acting strangely.

The man walked past her, tripped up and fell to the floor.

As the woman tried to help him up, the man put his arm around her and then kissed her on the cheek and touched her inappropriately. She told the man not to touch her and walked away from him.

The man offered her money for sex and when she said no and continued walking, he became verbally abusive towards her.

He ran up behind the woman, grabbed her hair, pulled her to the ground and raped her.

Tanascua was charged with three counts of rape and pleaded guilty to all offences on September 7.