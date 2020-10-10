See who was jailed in Suffolk this week

Lucian Popescu-Iordache was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk police

A burglar, a county lines drug dealer, and a man caught with a revolver in his bedsit were among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Burglar broke into family home

A burglar who broke into a family home in Leiston at night while the occupants were asleep was jailed for 12 months on Tuesday.

Sentencing 28-year-old Kyle Morgan, Judge David Pugh said he had a history of ignoring court orders and told him: “Your past has caught up with you.”

He said that in an impact statement the victims of the burglary had described their distress at the burglary and the knowledge that someone had been “creeping” round their home while they were asleep.

Morgan, of Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth, admitted burglary at a terraced house in High Street, Leiston in February last year and stealing an iPhone 6, an Xbox and two controllers.

In addition to being jailed, he was ordered to pay £300 compensation to the victims.

Thomas Moore was jailed for 16 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Thomas Moore was jailed for 16 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man jailed for burglary and shoplifting

Thomas Moore, 30, of Girton Way, Ipswich, was jailed by magistrates on Wednesday for burglary and theft.

The first incident happened shortly before 8pm on Monday, September 14 at the Co-op on Sheldrake Drive when a man left without paying for a number of jars of instant coffee.

A second incident happened shortly before 1am the following day within McColl’s convenience store in Stoke Park Drive. A quantity of cigarettes were stolen from behind the till area after a window was forced open.

Moore was sentenced to 16 weeks’ imprisonment for burglary, and he was also given a week to run concurrently for theft.

Moore was also ordered to pay £445.76 in compensation costs for the burglary and a further £23 in compensation for the theft.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Man stabbed partner in town centre

A man was jailed for 14 months on Wednesday after stabbing his partner in Ipswich town centre following an argument.

Lucian Popescu-Iordache, 27, previously pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding on the basis that he had taken the knife intending to harm himself prior to the stabbing.

He also admitted possessing a bladed article in the same incident.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how paramedics were called to Dial Lane, Ipswich, on February 16 this year after a woman was found with a deep stab wound to the leg.

Sean Casey was jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Sean Casey was jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Popescu-Iordache, of Clarkson Street, Ipswich, was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment for unlawful wounding and four months for possession of a bladed article to run concurrently.

Man caught with gun and ammunition in bedsit

A man was jailed after police searched his Ipswich bedsit and found a working revolver and ammunition hidden in a wardrobe.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how plain clothes detectives were following another man along Wilberforce Street, Ipswich, on January 18, 2019, around 2.40pm.

They followed the man to a house of multiple occupancy in Wilberforce Street and while in the hallway, the detectives smelled cannabis coming from one of the rooms.

A search of Sean Casey’s room followed and he handed over 5.5g of cannabis, before detectives found a 4mm short-barrelled revolver and 45 rounds of .22 bullets – which were not compatible with the revolver – stored in a wardrobe.

Jerell Reid was sentenced to 30 months in a young offenders’ institution Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Jerell Reid was sentenced to 30 months in a young offenders’ institution Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Judge David Pugh sentenced Casey, 33, to a total of 20 months on Wednesday.

Dealer found with heroin and crack cocaine wraps

A county lines drug dealer who was found in possession of more than 100 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in the lounge of a house in a Sudbury was locked up for 30 months on Thursday.

Police went to a house in Suffolk Road, Sudbury during the afternoon of August 21 this year and found 18-year-old Jerell Reid standing by a coffee table - on which there were a large number of loose wraps, £875 cash, 109 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine and a mobile phone, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Reid admitted to police that the cash was the proceeds of the sale of drugs and told police he had been selling drugs to support his family, said Stephen Rose, prosecuting.

Reid, who was living in London before his arrest and remand in custody, admitted two offences of possession heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin and cocaine.

Sentencing him to 30 months detention in a young offenders’ institution, Judge Emma Peters said he had been caught “red handed” by police.