LED beauty face masks seized in Felixstowe confirmed as unsafe

PUBLISHED: 07:55 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:55 01 February 2020

The LED beauty face masks have been confirmed as unsafe Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

More than 80 LED beauty face masks which were seized at a warehouse in Felixstowe have been confirmed as unsafe following safety tests.

Trading standards officers confiscated 84 masks last week which had been imported from China and were destined to be sold on Amazon.

Concerns were raised about the safety of the product after officers noticed there was no manufacturer name and address or model number on the LED masks - which are used to improve skin condition through light therapy.

A sample was sent away for electrical safety testing, and the masks were deemed unsafe.

MORE: LED beauty masks seized by trading standards officers amid safety fears

A spokesman for trading standards said: "The plug for the device did not meet the safety requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.

"The construction of the plug meant that there was a risk of electric shock."

All the LED masks will now be destroyed and the listing on Amazon has been removed.

