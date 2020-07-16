Have you seen missing Selina Webb?

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl from Ipswich who has been reported missing.

Selina Webb was last seen in the town on Monday, July 13 at around 5pm.

She is described as being white and of a slim build, and is around 5ft 6in tall. She has dark, shoulder length hair and hazel eyes.

Selina was last seen wearing a red Adidas jacket, black jeans and was carrying a black carrier bag and a blue fluffy blanket.

A Suffolk police spokesman said officers are concerned for her welfare, and has asked anyone with information to contact the constabulary.

Those who have seen her or have any information regarding her disappearance should call Suffolk police on 101.