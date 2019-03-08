Heavy Showers

Row of Ipswich lock-up garages behind shops set to be demolished and replaced

PUBLISHED: 19:28 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:28 02 April 2019

The garages are behind a row of shops in Selkirk Road, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The garages are behind a row of shops in Selkirk Road, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A row of lock-up garages in Ipswich in a “poor state of repair” could be knocked down and replaced.

Planning officers have recommended that the 28 lock-up garages to the rear of a parade of shops in Selkirk Road, Ipswich be demolished and replaced with 17 new ‘battery garages’, which have concrete panels and a metal roof.

If given by the green light by Ipswich Borough Council’s planning committee, 11 new car parking spaces would also be created.

Documents prepared ahead of the planning committee read: “The existing garages are in a poor state of repair.

“The proposed garages would represent an improvement upon the existing situation and would not result in material nuisance to neighbouring properties.”

The document went on to say: “The proposal would provide 28 car parking spaces/garages of a high standard.

“This represents a direct replacement of the 28 existing garages that are of a poor standard and restricted in terms of size.”

