Row of garages behind Ipswich shops to be demolished

The garages are behind a row of shops in Selkirk Road, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Garages behind a row of shops in Ipswich are to be demolished - so they can replaced with better alternatives.

Ipswich Borough Council’s planning committee heard the 28 lock-up garages to the rear of the stores in Selkirk Road, Ipswich were in a “poor state of repair”.

So councillors approved plans to tear down the current garages to replace them with 17 new ‘battery garages’, which have concrete panels and a metal roof.

To ensure the same number of parking spaces are provided as before, 11 new car parking spaces would also be created.

Documents prepared ahead of the planning committee meeting read: “The existing garages are in a poor state of repair.

“The proposed garages would represent an improvement upon the existing situation and would not result in material nuisance to neighbouring properties.”

The document went on to say: “The proposal would provide 28 car parking spaces/garages of a high standard.

“This represents a direct replacement of the 28 existing garages that are of a poor standard and restricted in terms of size.”