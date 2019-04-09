Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Row of garages behind Ipswich shops to be demolished

09 April, 2019 - 18:05
The garages are behind a row of shops in Selkirk Road, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The garages are behind a row of shops in Selkirk Road, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Garages behind a row of shops in Ipswich are to be demolished - so they can replaced with better alternatives.

Ipswich Borough Council’s planning committee heard the 28 lock-up garages to the rear of the stores in Selkirk Road, Ipswich were in a “poor state of repair”.

So councillors approved plans to tear down the current garages to replace them with 17 new ‘battery garages’, which have concrete panels and a metal roof.

To ensure the same number of parking spaces are provided as before, 11 new car parking spaces would also be created.

Documents prepared ahead of the planning committee meeting read: “The existing garages are in a poor state of repair.

“The proposed garages would represent an improvement upon the existing situation and would not result in material nuisance to neighbouring properties.”

The document went on to say: “The proposal would provide 28 car parking spaces/garages of a high standard.

“This represents a direct replacement of the 28 existing garages that are of a poor standard and restricted in terms of size.”

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

Fire at derelict property near to the old Fisons building. Picture: Rachel Edge

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

Fire at derelict property near to the old Fisons building. Picture: Rachel Edge

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Can shoppers, businesses, and council save Ipswich Debenhams?

The outside of Debenhams after the news that they have gone into Administration Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

Fire at derelict property near to the old Fisons building. Picture: Rachel Edge

House being turned into 14 flats could ‘destroy’ quiet corner of Christchurch Park, residents claim

The house in Park Road, Ipswich, close to Christchurch Park, which is set to be converted into 14 flats. Picture: ROWELL BELL

Easter bunnies and vintage vehicles head for Cornhill this weekend

There will be a Zumba flash mob on the Cornhill as part of this weekend's Easter fun day. Picture: IBC

Challenges building cultural cohesion with town’s newer arrivals

Organisations such as Ipswich Community Media, pictured at an open day at ISCRE, have worked to support new communities Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists