Santa Paws 2018 -Is your pet the cutest in Ipswich this Christmas?

Will you be dressing up your pet this Christmas? Picture: ABBI LAWRENCE Archant

Whether it’s your puppy dressed in a Santa outfit, or your cat wearing a Christmassy collar, we want to see your pictures.

Is your pet the cutest in Ipswich this Christmas? Picture: JAN SMITH Is your pet the cutest in Ipswich this Christmas? Picture: JAN SMITH

Every year our readers love seeing photos of their pets dressed up in their favourite Christmas outfits as part of our annual Santa Paws competition.

So it’s time to get snapping those festive photos and send them in to us. Our judges will then decide which pet has earned the prestigious title of Santa Paws winner 2018.

Santa Paws is not exclusive to your everyday pets, surprise us by sending in pictures of your pony, horse, or even your snake’s tank decked out in Christmas decorations.

To send us a picture of your pet use this form, you will also need to include their name and your contact details.

Then keep an eye on our Ipswich Star Facebook page to see our Santa Paws gallery for 2018 and find out who has been crowned the winner.