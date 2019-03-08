E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Victim describes being 'blinded' after man punched him in the face

PUBLISHED: 05:30 13 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who punched a man in the face causing an injury to his eye has been warned he is facing a jail term when he is sentenced next week.

Derek Bias, 29, of Kerry Ave, Ipswich, admitted assaulting the victim causing him actual bodily harm on August 8 and was due to have been sentenced yesterday.

However, Simon Gladwell, prosecuting at Ipswich Crown Court, asked for the case to be adjourned to allow further inquiries to be made into the extent of damage to the victim's eye as a result of the attack.

He said that in a statement, the victim had described being blinded in his right eye.

"This is the first time he has mentioned this and it's not clear what the position is.

"I have asked the Crown Prosecution Service to make contact with the victim and we may need to get a further medical statement if necessary," said Mr Gladwell.

Adjourning sentence and remanding Bias in custody, Judge Martin Levett described the assault on the victim as "repeated" and warned Bias he was facing a prison sentence.

