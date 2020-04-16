E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tougher punishment for people who spit or cough at emergency workers

PUBLISHED: 13:44 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 16 April 2020

Assaulting an emergency worker currently carries up to 12 months imprisonment  double the maximum for common assault Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Assaulting an emergency worker currently carries up to 12 months imprisonment  double the maximum for common assault Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

People who spit or cough at police and other emergency workers are set to receive tougher punishment.

It comes as police promised to deal robustly with people attempting to weaponise coronavirus by threatening to transmit the infectious disease.

The Sentencing Council has put forward new guidelines for courts to increase the severity of penalties, with spitting or coughing considered aggravating factors under the plans, which remove defences for attacks carried out in excessive self-defence or without premeditation.

Last week, Zeb Fitts, 25, of no fixed address, appeared in court for spitting in the faces of two at West Suffolk Hospital nurses.

Fitts was being treated for an injury picked up during an earlier incident in which he assaulted a man and smashed a mirror at an address in Bury St Edmunds.

He admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, one of assault causing actual bodily harm and one of criminal damage, and was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on April 29.

Superintendent Kim Warner said he could not comprehend what compelled Fitts at a time when NHS staff were on the front line of fighting coronavirus.

The Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act was introduced in November 2018.

The offence currently carries up to 12 months imprisonment – double the maximum for common assault – but the Police Federation made calls last December for the law to be toughened up following 220 assaults on officers during the first nine months of its introduction, compared to 341 total assaults in the previous year.

At the time, Darren Harris, chairman of Suffolk Police Federation, said the Act was not as strong or punitive as hoped, while police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore called for a “serious look” at increasing punishment.

The changes are among several proposed for assault offences.

The Sentencing Council has launched a consultation until September 15 and published interim guidance for courts to treat threats or activity relating to transmission of coronavirus as aggravating features of assault.

Following the first week of lockdown, Suffolk chief constable Steve Jupp said police would deal robustly with people who deliberately spit and cough on emergency workers or the public.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward

Ed Sheeran has donated money to Ipswich Hospital to build the new chidlren's ward. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Hand gun’ pulled from car after traffic near miss in Ipswich

The Havens at Ipswich's Ransomes Europark, close to where the incident took place. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Days Gone By: Hooray for Hollywood! Were you a regular at iconic Ipswich nightspot?

Party time at Hollywood night club, Ipswich, in 1989.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward

Ed Sheeran has donated money to Ipswich Hospital to build the new chidlren's ward. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Hand gun’ pulled from car after traffic near miss in Ipswich

The Havens at Ipswich's Ransomes Europark, close to where the incident took place. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Days Gone By: Hooray for Hollywood! Were you a regular at iconic Ipswich nightspot?

Party time at Hollywood night club, Ipswich, in 1989.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Tougher punishment for people who spit or cough at emergency workers

Assaulting an emergency worker currently carries up to 12 months imprisonment  double the maximum for common assault Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman who used domestic abuse safe word speaks of ordeal

A woman who used a domestic abuse code word has spoke of her ordeal. Picture: ARCHANT

Police dog sniffs out more than 50 drug wraps in Ipswich garden

A police dog unit was sent to the address after officers found suspected class A drugs inside Picture: ARCHANT

Man sent ex-partner photo of knife with threatening message

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

#ClapForDrAyache – Suffolk to honour doctor who died of coronavirus

#ClapForDrAyache this evening at 8pm to honour his 33 years of service at Constable Country Medical Practice. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24