A14 shut after serious crash at Copdock
PUBLISHED: 22:54 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 23:15 07 January 2019
A woman has been seriously injured following a collision on the A14.
Police were called shortly before 9.30pm on Monday evening with reports of a major crash on the A14 at Copdock.
The road is currently closed between Copdock and Sproughton while the emergency services work at the scene.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed a woman is being treated for serious injuries.
It is not yet clear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.
• Stay with us as we bring you updates on this breaking story