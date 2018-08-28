A14 shut after serious crash at Copdock

The incident happened on the A14 at Copdock (stock image) Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A woman has been seriously injured following a collision on the A14.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called shortly before 9.30pm on Monday evening with reports of a major crash on the A14 at Copdock.

The road is currently closed between Copdock and Sproughton while the emergency services work at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed a woman is being treated for serious injuries.

It is not yet clear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

• Stay with us as we bring you updates on this breaking story