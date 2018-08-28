Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A14 shut after serious crash at Copdock

PUBLISHED: 22:54 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 23:15 07 January 2019

The incident happened on the A14 at Copdock (stock image) Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

The incident happened on the A14 at Copdock (stock image) Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A woman has been seriously injured following a collision on the A14.

Police were called shortly before 9.30pm on Monday evening with reports of a major crash on the A14 at Copdock.

The road is currently closed between Copdock and Sproughton while the emergency services work at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed a woman is being treated for serious injuries.

It is not yet clear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

• Stay with us as we bring you updates on this breaking story

Most Read

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

Maryon Road in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight people found on back seats of BMW after police stop

The BMW was stopped on Saturday with eight people in the back seat. Picture: NSRAPT

Busy Ipswich road cleared after crash between tractor and car

Felixstowe Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Did you spend Saturday night in Yates?

Saturday 5th January 2019, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Pagepix

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

St Albans named most expensive commuter town in Britain

St Albans' speedy rail links don't come cheap. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A14 shut after serious crash at Copdock

The incident happened on the A14 at Copdock (stock image) Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Work gets underway on £750,000 St Peter’s Wharf revamp

Cllr Mary Evans and Cllr Paul West on St Peters Dock in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

The incident happened on the B1083 near Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teen among four arrested after Ipswich drug raid

Police raided the property on Belstead Road in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Former taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting schoolboy

Peter Moxon is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists